Best Bet: MALATHAAT (8); Best Value: WILD BANKER (10)

FIRST: Crick consistently logs the field's fastest late-pace figures; amplified kick predicted with cutback to 6 furlongs. Love Me Tomorrow is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Sander's Empire could impact at beefy number if fractions get fast and furious.

SECOND: Whats in It for Me gets favorable cutback in distance after flashing out-of-the-blue speed last time; rates close call in weak maiden turf dash. Fast Gordon was a sharp second in last; needs to escape AE list. Disciplinarian keeps coming close and was compromised by wide trip last time; very dangerous.

THIRD: Kreesie is fresh, gets class relief and owns fast back numbers. Vip Nation was second in last two; runner-up again? Out of Trouble owns two wins on Big A sod; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Kantamarci entry: Control Stake and Zaevion both get confident price hikes after clear-cut wins at Keeneland last time; potent pairing. Topper T is speedy, rested and training sharply; worth long look. Durkin's Call could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Yankee Division demolished second-level allowance rivals at Finger Lakes by an expanding 11 lengths last time; transfers raging form to South Ozone Park. Dark Money is fleet-footed and a three-time winner at the Big A; very interesting. Golani Brigade has drilled three times since fast-figured third in last; logical, short-priced player.

SIXTH: Secrets Kept has worked three times since wide second in debut; more to give. Siesta Kew is quick from the gate and looms the main speed with aggressive handling. Kokopelli is from a dam that has produced three turf winners; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Ten Eyck could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; rates call based on price. Microsecond regressed in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; rebound potential. Sanctuary City makes peak start of form cycle after top-numbered effort in last; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Malathaat tallied solid final fraction when winning well-bet debut; pairs up. American West, another debut winner, has worked sharply in the interim; must consider. Cafe Society also won first start and added quarter mile should play to strength; very interesting.

NINTH: Texas Basin moves to grass after last-to-first maiden score in most recent; keeps on giving. Whatmakessammyrun visually and numerically impressed when winning by nearly nine lengths in first turf outing; very dangerous. Lookin for Loki could play out as the speed with heads-up handling.

TENTH: Wild Banker drops after being done in by rough start in last; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Montauk Summer tallied fast late-pace figure when breaking maiden on Monmouth turf in September; very interesting. Vintage Kitten gets class and distance relief; worth long look at long price. Scotty Brown's speed demands respect; must be factored into the mix.