Best Bet: VICTORY BUILT (4); Best Value: TRI SAINT LORENZO (9)

FIRST: High Limit Room displayed newfound early foot in last; main speed with heads-up handling. Masked Marauder should pack amplified kick with cutback to sprint. Uno debuts for Todd Pletcher; the right one?

SECOND: Striking Causeway has been sidelined for 12 weeks but outworked 242 rivals in half-mile bullet on Nov. 1; ready to strike. Not Phar Now was a change-of-pace second in last; very dangerous. Freudian Fate logged a second and three thirds in last four starts; must consider.

THIRD: Happy Sophia is speedy and compiled four tight works for first start since Sept. 20; rates close call. Wicked Title, a last-race winner, could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; very playable. Rude Awakening notched both wins on Big A loam; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Victory Built gets class relief after being done in by pace pressure last time; softer flow predicted. Starship Bubba was hard-fought second in last; regresses on Thursday? Double Shot owns fast back numbers but beat just one horse last out; dangerous if all is well.

FIFTH: Souper Highvoltage is quick from the gate and could get early jump in big field. Standup closes and could be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Fair Catch ships in from Maryland after handy score in key race last time; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Full of Fire adds blinkers and drops into maiden claimer after speed and fade in debut; duly tightened. Rosey's Peach is fresh and training with a purpose; dangerous. Gabby'sgoldenvoice showed late interest in debut at Finger Lakes; worth long look at long price.

SEVENTH: Fox Red holds razor-sharp current condition; rates close nod. Wegotoldyougotsold owns very fast back numbers but drops in first start since claimed; proceed with caution at short odds. Wushu Warrior took backward step in last after determined win in previous start; bounce-back potential.

EIGHTH: V.I.P. Ticket logged two 5-furlong drills since even third in last at Delaware Park; rail draw seals the deal. Our Last Buck fired 5-furlong bullet since tenacious win last time; very playable. Fried Rice King could be in the garden spot if pace gets hot and hectic.

NINTH: Tri Saint Lorenzo tallied rapid final fraction when a sharp fourth in last; crisp 3-furlong drill last week is the clincher. Unbridled John chased swift fractions when a game second last out; easily could take this. Confectioner never got going when facing a pricier bunch in the slop last time; don't dismiss. Across the Channel is another that failed to show best against better group on a wet surface last time; big-priced exotics inclusion.