Horseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 10

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: WISHES AND DREAMS (9); Best Value: CAUMSETT (5)

FIRST: O'Gotten Girl owns speed and can boss this weak field on the front end. Mo Desserts compiled sharp work tab for debut; follow the money. Dealing Justice has drilled three times since making middle move and flattening in debut; dangerous.

SECOND: Financialstability is firing bullets for first start since September; call based on price. Bad Guy should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs; worth long look. Not That Brady takes suspicious price plunge after being eased in last; damaged goods?

THIRD: Vip Nation projects as the main speed with aggressive handling. Awesome Alana was a sharp second in last; very playable. Fair Regis owns fast back numbers; must consider.

FOURTH: Secret Zar was compromised by soft fractions last out; class drop seals the deal. Fun Finder also gets class relief after even sixth in last; improvement predicted. Jasminesque, another that drops, fired 3-furlong bullet last week; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Caumsett is fleet-footed and gets the meds for first start on dirt; main speed. Coffee Bar was a useful third in well-bet debut; dangerous. Vallarand was a clear-cut second to a runaway winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Dublinornothin gets favorable cutback in distance; forward move expected. Sister Patricia is fresh and owns fast back figures. Miss Loyalty can impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

SEVENTH: Flower's Fortune returns to maiden ranks after flashing brief speed and hitting the wall in last; addition of Lasix is the clincher. Pay Grade was a late-running third in debut at Tampa Bay Downs; worth long look with drop into NY-bred company. Photofinish Jeanne is riding a forward line on the numbers; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Lookin for Trouble outworked 26 rivals in 5-furlong bullet last week; carries his speed all the way on Sunday. Uno has been on the sidelines since professional-looking score in debut on Nov. 12; big-time player. Blue Gator owns two wins and a second from three starts; underlay material.

NINTH: Wishes and Dreams took backward step in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; rebounds. Bastet was a hard-fought third when favored in same last race as top pick; be no surprise. Lucky Lindsey just failed to last when second at even money last out; logical, short-priced threat. Women Not Easy also is speedy and could prove tough if able to establish a soft lead.

Steve Matthews
