Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 30

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: GRACEFULLY WILD (5); Bets Value: MANIFEST DESTINY (6)

FIRST: Epona's Dream tallied solid final fraction when third after rough start last time; more to come. Know It All Red was an improved fourth in last; developing and dangerous. Teetotaler was a game second for Chad Brown last out; guaranteed underlay.

SECOND: Fotis should pack enhanced kick with cutback to a mile. Quintarelli makes third start of form cycle; forward move expected. Curlin's Knight owns positional speed; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Mandatory Payout consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures; rates close call. Mine the Coin is fresh and could secure the stalker's perch; dangerous. Magnetron, another that returns from R&R, would be aided by pace meltdown.

FOURTH: Stan the Man was pace and position compromised in last; set for best in third start of form cycle. Share the Ride delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; big-time player. Pete's Play Call is riding a two-race winning streak; must consider.

FIFTH: Gracefully Wild notched crisp half-mile drill since improved fifth in last; breakthrough predicted. Sassy Melissa made menacing middle move and flattened last out; worth long look. Nebo regressed in last after game placing in previous start; rebound potential.

SIXTH: Manifest Destiny gets class relief after speed and fade in last; fast back numbers seal the deal. Tale of Mist, a clear-cut second in last, could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious. Brush County drops and gets favorable cutback in distance; very interesting.

SEVENTH: The Sicarii was a deceptively sharp fourth after tough trip in last; call based on price. Limonite took backward step in last after winning three in a row; more than good enough on best. Honorable Service gets aggressive class hike after fast-figure fourth in most recent; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Scilly Cay makes peak outing of new form cycle after strong placing in last; more to give. Golani Brigade is speedy, training with a purpose and hails from Chad Brown barn; paltry price is the problem. Danebury compiled tight training tab for first start in nearly a year; don't dismiss.

NINTH: Clemenza logged eye-catching work slate for first start since November; primed and ready. Mystic Knight, another that's training sharply, hails from Chad Brown stable and looms a likely underlay. Ajhar was dq'd from victorious effort two starts back; winner versus maidens? Continuation fired crisp half-mile drill since sharp third in last; must be factored into the mix.

Steve Matthews
