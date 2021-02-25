Best Bet: ONE GLAMOROUS GAL (2); Best Value: VARANGIAN (6)

FIRST: Choose Happiness gets class relief after wide third in last; call based on price. Make Or Break also drops and owns fast back numbers; dangerous. Gringotts was a clear-cut second in last; must consider.

SECOND: One Glamorous Gal compiled tight work tab for first start with maiden-claiming tag; breakthrough predicted. Absolute Privilege gets confident price hike after much-improved placing in last; worth long look. My Delicious displayed newfound speed in last; very interesting.

THIRD: Limonite tallied swift late-pace figure when a dominant winner in last; pairs up at solid odds. Mr. Buff was a handy, seven-length winner of Jazil Stakes last out; paltry price is the problem. Musical Heart is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FOURTH: No Lime should pack enhanced late wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Rodriguez entry: Not That Brady is fleet-footed and drops and mate Cobble Hill is rested and training with a purpose; likely underlay. Financialstability makes peak start of form cycle; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: One Whirlwind Ride bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut second in last; half-mile bullet in the interim seals the deal. Big Brown Shoes, another that's worked swiftly since last start, is speedy and needed last; very playable. What's My Category regressed in last after four straight placings; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Varangian has been idle since June but hails from potent layoff barn and should offer juicy price; nice spot to throw deep. Have a Heart was a sharp third at this level in last; dangerous. Royal Suspect has failed as the favorite in last two outings; strike three on Saturday?

SEVENTH: Our Man Mike is the only member of eight-horse field that has started; experience edge is key. Schokolade has been firing bullets at Payson Park; follow the money. Dr Ardito debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

EIGHTH: O Shea Can U See was a useful fourth in first start since six-month absence; forward move expected. Autostrade bested top selection by four lengths when a hard-charging second in last; big-time player. Summer Bourbon is riding a two-race winning streak; must be considered.

NINTH: Know It All Red gets the meds, adds blinkers and cuts back to sprint after showing improved speed in last; all systems go. Blame It On Mary was a sharp second in last; logical, short-priced threat. Handle the Truth could impact at fat number if pace meltdown ensues. Sport Model debuts for potent first-out stable (Christophe Clement); stay tuned to the tote.