Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 23
Best Bet: CHARGE ACCOUNT (6); Best Value: APRIL ANTICS (9)
FIRST: Arduously is fresh, drops and fired swift half-mile on Jan. 13; ready. U Should Be Dancing owns five seconds from 13 starts; another placing? Frosted Bourbon regressed in last after game second in previous start; bounce-back threat.
SECOND: Zoomer owns positional speed and fast figures; rates close call. Little Menace appears properly placed for first local start; dangerous. Someday Jones is right in the thick of this on "A" efforts.
THIRD: R Working Girl dominated a field by more than nine lengths when a front-end winner in last; takes another. Fancy Feline, an impressive 12-length victor in her last start, must be given serious scrutiny. Cadeau de Paix packs potent kick on best races.
FOURTH: Villanelle drops and turns back to 7 furlongs; intensified wallop predicted. Glass Ceiling was a fast-figured winner in last; big-time player. Aunt Kat is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead.
FIFTH: Majestic Spirit was a tough-trip fourth in debut; worth another chance if price is right. Bistrita gets the meds after sharp second in first start; logical. Glittering Prize owns speed, adds blinkers and drops; very interesting.
SIXTH: Charge Account is fresh and could secure the stalker's seat in contentious field; tight work tab seals the deal. Customerexperience gets confident price boost by new connections after clear-cut score in last; could easily take another. Makingcents is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.
SEVENTH: Bella Principessa drew off to handy score in last; pairs up. Snicket could play out as the controlling speed; worth long look. That Is Key makes quick return (10 days) and owns competitive numbers on best efforts; don't ignore.
EIGHTH: Morning Matcha owns fast late-pace figures and should find 1 1/8 miles right in her wheelhouse. Waters of Merom, a wire-to-wire winner in last two starts, looms the main speed once again; very dangerous. Magic Circle also is fleet-footed and is favorably posted on the fence; must consider.
NINTH: April Antics cuts back to 6 furlongs and should possess intensified kick in weak nightcap. Mazal Eighteen, second to a much-the-best winner in last, could prove very tough on a soft lead. Red Pepper Grill makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; right in the thick of this. Violentiam fired crisp half-mile breeze since last start; very interesting.