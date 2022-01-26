Best Bet: ST. LUKES (2); Best Value: HAMMERIN AAMER (7)

FIRST: Pathological adds blinkers and Lasix and is training consistently; move to dirt suits. Long Term has finished second at short odds in both starts; another short-priced placing? Eagle in Love is a newcomer with strong pedigree; follow the money.

SECOND: St. Lukes tallied fast late-pace figure when breaking maiden by more than nine lengths last out; pairs up. Convertible Freeze exited maiden ranks by more than eight lengths last time and now makes first start since claimed; very dangerous. Hot Stepper, another last-race maiden victor, packs potent punch and must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Lazzarito is fresh, gets the meds and drops; breakthrough predicted. Bosship is improving with each start; must consider. Eddie the Great was a clear-cut second in last; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Honey Money, a determined last-race winner, logs fast final fractions. Vienna Code was over her head in the Ladies Stakes last time; worth long look. Courageous Girl regressed in last after series of strong efforts; don't overlook.

FIFTH: Everlasting projects as the main speed on the fence with aggressive handling. Comedic Timing could be sitting in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Mandatory was a strong second in last; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Brunate gets class relief and makes third start of form cycle; rates close call in contentious sprint. Malibu Star gets appropriate drop into maiden claiming ranks; very playable. Forgotten Mission is fleet-footed and breaks from the rail on an inside, speed-biased surface; dangerous.

SEVENTH: Hammerin Aamer notched rapid final fraction when a hard-charging winner last time; keeps on giving. Tiergan drops and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; very interesting. Croatian is training impressively for first start since October; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Happy Medium has logged dominant scores in last three starts; Toboggan Stakes for watching only. Chateau was a front-running winner in the Gravesend Stakes last out; worthy contender. Drafted could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown comes to pass.

NINTH: Regal Empire took backward step in last after strong third in previous start; rebounds. Pineapple Man owns speed and gets Lasix; big-time player. Eminency logged fast figures in both starts; likely underlay. Cave Man bounced in last after game placing two back; don't overlook.