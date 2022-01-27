Best Bet: MORELLO (8); Best Value: FREE ENTERPRISE (5)

FIRST: Phenomenal Woman drops after bouncing in last; rebounds in weak opener. Inouaintalkintome holds sharp current condition and makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Madame Rose's speed gives her a puncher's chance at a price; don't ignore.

SECOND: Lady By Choice, a wire-to-wire winner in last, looms the main speed once again with aggressive handling. Shadolamo could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Stefanie on Fleek owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

THIRD: Regal Quality should pack enhanced kick with cutback to mile. Its All Relevant, an uncoupled barnmate of top selection, is speedy and rested; dangerous. Direct Order packs potent late punch on "A" efforts; worth long look.

FOURTH: Out of the Breech is training with a purpose for first start in seven weeks; breakthrough predicted. Tamburro's Sox could play out as the controlling speed with heads-up handling; very playable. Tough Workout also is fleet-footed but has lost ground in the stretch in all seven starts; you've been warned.

FIFTH: Free Enterprise is fresh and owns favorable stalker's style. Daddy Knows is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. D'Rapper ships in for Jamie Ness; more than good enough on best.

SIXTH: Rainbow Gal was an even fourth in first start since two-month absence; forward move expected. Beautiful Karen owns fast numbers but takes troubling drop in first start in 50 days; handle with care at short odds. Hipnotizada is working consistently for first start since Memorial Day; don't dismiss.

SEVENTH: Electric Youth is riding a two-race winning streak and is 3-for-4 at the Big A; keeps on giving. Grudge is fleet-footed and obviously could take this if allowed an unchallenged lead. Chasing Cara, winner on Dec. 9, is firing bullets for return; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Morello tallied swift final fraction when winning debut by more than four lengths on Thanksgiving weekend; sharp works for return is the clincher. H P Moon lived up to heavy tote support when winning debut at Laurel in August by nearly 10 lengths; could easily take this. Hagler's speed could be intensified with addition of blinkers; front-running threat.

NINTH: Halpert has drilled twice since strong second on Jan. 2; more to come. Magnificent Chrome is fresh and owns positional speed; price will be tempting. Prisoner has been sidelined for more than 19 months after a dominant score in debut; not the same runner? El Mayor makes first start since claimed by John Toscano; must consider.