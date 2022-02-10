Best Bet: DOUBLE SHOT (4); Best Value: ROYAL NUMBER (6)

FIRST: Lazzarito gets the meds and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; improvement predicted. Wild Carp Diem was a solid third in last; dangerous. Clash A.J. regressed in last after game placing in previous start; rebound potential.

SECOND: Charger drops and makes peak start of form cycle. Full Moon Fever broke maiden by 17 lengths last winter at the Big A; worth long look. Good Culture has finished second in last two starts; must consider.

THIRD: Makingcents could get the early jump with aggressive handling. Greatest Love looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Choose Happiness was compromised by wide trip in last; very interesting.

FOURTH: Double Shot is training consistently for first start since last March; logged both wins at the Big A. Stanhope is speedy but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. Mo Mischief took backward step in last after hard-fourth win two back; bounce-back threat.

FIFTH: Storm Shooter was a useful sixth in first start since 11-month absence; forward move expected. Reggae Music Man is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Brew Pub wheels back quickly after clear-cut maiden win just nine days ago; don't dismiss.

SIXTH: Royal Number gets class relief after making middle move and fading in last at Laurel; half-mile drill this past Tuesday seals the deal. Prince of Pharoahs delivered subpar effort last time but is more than good enough on "A" game. Famished drops in second start since claimed; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Pendolino overcame slow start when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Ok Honey makes first outing since claimed by high-percentage stable; very playable. Voice of Spring was a dull fifth in first start since last spring; dangerous if all is well.

EIGHTH: Kept Waiting wheels back in a hurry after dominant eight-length score last week; keeps on giving. Sadie Lady owns speed and fast final figures; very dangerous. Time Limit notched fast-numbered win in Laurel stakes last out; bounces today at short odds?

NINTH: Rush to Honor returns to maiden claiming ranks after flashing brief speed in last; weakness of field is selection's strength. Bohemian Ruby owns fast numbers on top efforts; logical contender. Reunion Tour owns two seconds and a third from last four starts; must consider. Prince of Joy has speed and must be given a puncher's chance at fat odds.