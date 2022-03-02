TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, March 5

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: KUMAR (7); Best Value: MORNING MATCHA (9)

FIRST: Sinful Dancer is training sharply for first start since June; potent layoff barn. Everesting is speedy and gets favorable cutback; dangerous. Al's Prince makes first start since gelded; must consider.

SECOND: Cathedral Beach fired 5-furlong bullet since last start; addition of Lasix seals the deal. Long Term has finished second in all three starts; runner-up again? Improper regressed in last after fast-figured third in debut; very playable.

THIRD: Officiating turns back to more appropriate distance; three sharp works for this. Chateau owns speed and fast figures; logical favorite. Repo Rocks packs potent kick on best efforts; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Brunate is fresh and gets class relief; stalker's style is the clincher. Breaking Stones coughed up more than a four-length lead in the stretch when favored last time; you've been warned. Victory Built has a penchant for minor awards; be advised.

FIFTH: Moped Dennis took backward step in last after solid third in debut; rebounds. State Planning was a much-improved third in last; headed in the right direction. Sensibleconclusion has finished second in last two; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Limit Up was dueled into defeat in debut; duly tightened with one under belt. Safalow's Mission is training with a purpose for first start since December; worth long look. Hot Rod Rumble has a history of failing at short odds; proceed with caution.

SEVENTH: Kumar is riding a forward line on pace and final figures; breakthrough predicted. Direct Order was claimed from fast-figured win last out; dangerous. Chris and Dave drops two price levels after beaten 26 lengths in last; damaged goods?

EIGHTH: Castle Chaos was compromised by slow fractions last time; intensified wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Trash Talker, a dominant last-race winner, owns speed and fast numbers; likely underlay. American Gentleman is more than good enough on "A" efforts; don't ignore.

NINTH: Morning Matcha will be aided by turnback to mile; two, crisp half-mile works since last start add to appeal. Radio Days failed to get the job done when 60 cents on the dollar in Gulfstream Park stakes last time; if chalk is your game. Sterling Silver has yet to taste defeat in two starts; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Life Is Great projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling in wide-open Gotham. Fromanothamutha has trained consistently since top-figured maiden score on Jan. 13; very playable. Dean's List started career with two wins at Gulfstream; hard to ignore. Bold Journey has logged swift numbers in all three starts; be no surprise.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Tareq Coburn of St. John's shoots a jumper
Coburn's 20 points propel St. John's over Xavier
Wilt Chamberlain holds a sign reading "100" in
Thibodeau pays tribute on Wilt Chamberlain Night for 76ers
Artturi Lehkonen of the Canadiens skates against Filip
Chytil, Nemeth return to Rangers' lineup against Blues
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred gestures as
Fallout from MLB's failed negotiations makes reaching deal harder
The New York Liberty unveiled its new logo
AP source: Liberty fined $500,000 for chartering flights
Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert speaks during
Jeremy Ruckert looking to prove doubters wrong at Combine
Didn’t find what you were looking for?