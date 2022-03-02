Best Bet: KUMAR (7); Best Value: MORNING MATCHA (9)

FIRST: Sinful Dancer is training sharply for first start since June; potent layoff barn. Everesting is speedy and gets favorable cutback; dangerous. Al's Prince makes first start since gelded; must consider.

SECOND: Cathedral Beach fired 5-furlong bullet since last start; addition of Lasix seals the deal. Long Term has finished second in all three starts; runner-up again? Improper regressed in last after fast-figured third in debut; very playable.

THIRD: Officiating turns back to more appropriate distance; three sharp works for this. Chateau owns speed and fast figures; logical favorite. Repo Rocks packs potent kick on best efforts; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Brunate is fresh and gets class relief; stalker's style is the clincher. Breaking Stones coughed up more than a four-length lead in the stretch when favored last time; you've been warned. Victory Built has a penchant for minor awards; be advised.

FIFTH: Moped Dennis took backward step in last after solid third in debut; rebounds. State Planning was a much-improved third in last; headed in the right direction. Sensibleconclusion has finished second in last two; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Limit Up was dueled into defeat in debut; duly tightened with one under belt. Safalow's Mission is training with a purpose for first start since December; worth long look. Hot Rod Rumble has a history of failing at short odds; proceed with caution.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Kumar is riding a forward line on pace and final figures; breakthrough predicted. Direct Order was claimed from fast-figured win last out; dangerous. Chris and Dave drops two price levels after beaten 26 lengths in last; damaged goods?

EIGHTH: Castle Chaos was compromised by slow fractions last time; intensified wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Trash Talker, a dominant last-race winner, owns speed and fast numbers; likely underlay. American Gentleman is more than good enough on "A" efforts; don't ignore.

NINTH: Morning Matcha will be aided by turnback to mile; two, crisp half-mile works since last start add to appeal. Radio Days failed to get the job done when 60 cents on the dollar in Gulfstream Park stakes last time; if chalk is your game. Sterling Silver has yet to taste defeat in two starts; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Life Is Great projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling in wide-open Gotham. Fromanothamutha has trained consistently since top-figured maiden score on Jan. 13; very playable. Dean's List started career with two wins at Gulfstream; hard to ignore. Bold Journey has logged swift numbers in all three starts; be no surprise.