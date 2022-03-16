TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, March 19

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: INVEST (4); Best Value: LANFRANKOPHILE (7)

FIRST: Bold Victory owns an edge on the numbers but will offer paltry price; good race to pass. My Boy Colton is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Alite owns a second and two thirds from last three starts; exotics inclusion.

SECOND: Magnificent Chrome was a determined winner in last; more to come. Mo Mischief was a clear-cut second in most recent; dangerous. Conformist could play out as the controlling front-runner.

THIRD: Copa made forward move in last and owns fast back numbers; big effort on tap. Magnetron has finished second in last two; runner-up again? Speeding Kid has logged seven thirds from last nine starts; more show dough?

FOURTH: Invest was a hard-fought, front-end winner in last; pairs up. Straight Skinny, another that won last start, makes first start since claimed; dangerous. Jade's Dream is training with a purpose for first outing since May; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Bird Ruler drops to lifetime low and starts fresh (10-month layoff); breakthrough predicted. Mister J T gets favorable cutback in distance; worth long look. Pipito owns speed and needed last; very interesting.

SIXTH: Ria's Angel adds blinkers after useful efforts in both starts; forward move expected. Tin Pan Alley gets the meds after second in key-race debut; big-time player. Flowing River has worked three times since non-threatening eighth in debut; wake-up potential.

SEVENTH: Lanfrankophile was a change-of-pace second in last; call based on price. Trinity Titoli has drilled three time since front-running maiden score in last; dangerous. Beverly's Charge regressed in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; rebound threat.

EIGHTH: Double Shot logged rapid late-pace figure when winning last by nearly five lengths last out; keeps on giving. Scocciatore owns speed and fast numbers; logical, short-priced player. Bustin Timberlake, another that's fleet-footed with swift figures, should be tighter in second start since nearly year-long layoff.

NINTH: Lady Milagro was a breakthrough winner in last; sitting on first stakes score. Sweet Solare was a fast-numbered maiden winner in most recent; dangerous. Lady Scarlet is another that scored in most recent and must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Phenomenal Woman was compromised by wide trip in last; timid call in weak nightcap. Kiss Me Smile was a pace-pressing fourth in well-bet debut; be no surprise. Eudaimonia bested 'Smile' when a much-improved third in last; must consider. Mrs. Banks grabbed short-lived lead at the quarter pole in same last race as second and third pick; don't dismiss.

