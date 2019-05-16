TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, May 19

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: HARV WON'T TAP (7); Best Value: AUNT BABE (8)

FIRST: Call Me tallied swift internal and final numbers when winning last; more to come. Planet Trailblazer logged fourth win in last five starts when a dominant victor at this level last out; easily could take another. Orpheus owns competitive numbers on best efforts; don't ignore.

SECOND: Wild Medagliad'oro fired two, crisp half-mile drills since tough-trip third in last; set for best. Exult has finished second as the favorite in all three starts; torches cash again? The Last Zip displayed improved early zip in last and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Tiz R Bella needed last and now drops and returns to dirt; breakthrough predicted. Evan's Nice Now is training sharply for first start since January; dangerous. Dazzling Speed owns speed and gets favorable cutback in distance; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Violet Blue was pace compromised when third in last; call based on price potential. War Cabinet got the better of top selection when second by a neck on April 11; logical threat. Ferdinanda was a determined winner in last at Gulfstream; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Niko's Dream owns fast late-pace figures and s working with a purpose for first start in seven weeks. Bangle Gal, from a dam that has thrown a turf winner, should appreciate switch to sod and added ground. Sterling Beauty was a rough-trip third in last; worth long look.

SIXTH: Cavaradossi is fleet-footed and could capitalize on unchallenged lead. Mental Model logged rapid late-pace and final figures when a pole clear for second last time; likely underlay. Red Right Hand makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Harv Won't Tap notched rapid final fraction when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Abiding Star is quick from gate, gets class relief and loves Belmont turf; very dangerous. Mr Maybe is working sharply and packs potent kick on best efforts; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: Aunt Babe was a sub-par fifth in last after game placing in previous start; bounces back at a price. Chamber compiled eye-catching work slate for first start in nearly eight months for Chad Brown; barn's signature move. Bingwa is fleet-footed and has fired strong efforts in all three starts; be no surprise.

NINTH: Tempers Way could secure unchallenged lead in big field. Handle With Care tallied improved late-pace figure when second in last; very playable. Mo Savings makes turf debut for Rudy Rodriguez; very interesting. Love That Goose is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't dismiss. Disquiet is from a dam that has produced three grass winners; price will be tempting.

