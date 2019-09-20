TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Wednesday, Sept. 25

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: MANIFEST DESTINY (7); Best Value: COACH VILLA (2)

FIRST: Lady Macho makes third start of form cycle after displaying improved speed in last; set for breakthrough. Anydayisherday could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues. J J Jen is riding a forward line on the numbers; worth long look.

SECOND: Coach Villa fired half-mile bullet since sharp third in last; more to come. Purchasing Power tallied swift final fraction when a game second in last; very playable. Curlin's Knight notched three seconds and two thirds from last five starts; minor award again?

 THIRD: Party in the Sand makes first start since claimed after hard-charging second in last; quick dividends. Ragtime Suzy also was second in last and hails from suddenly-live Tom Bush barn; very dangerous. Eight Oaks was second to a repeat winner in last at Finger Lakes; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Coolboy owns speed and was prepped on turf last out; pulling weight from field seals the deal. Free Enterprise has been second in all three starts; runner-up again? Somes Sound fired 5-furlong bullet since last start; very interesting.

FIFTH: Halloween Horror logged crisp half-mile drill since strong third in last; more to come. Curlin Road is fresh and gets significant class relief; can take this if not damaged goods. Playthatfunnymusic gets shorter trip after front-end third in last; must consider.

SIXTH: Thousand Percent owns sprinter's speed and projects as the controlling front-runner in turf debut. Tangled Web also is fleet-footed and could prove a very tough customer if able to hold inside position. Impazible Odds drops after being pace and trip compromised just 13 days ago; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Manifest Destiny logged rapid late-pace figure when winning by more than four lengths last out; pairs up. Binkster delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; logical, short-priced threat. Sudden Surprise is speedy and has Kendrick Carmouche at the controls; big-time, front-running player.

EIGHTH: Abby Normal, a game second in last, consistently tallies field's fastest final fractions. Mz Seb Pat finished slightly more than a length behind top selection after racing close to fast fractions last time; easily could take weak nightcap. Kitty Therapy makes first grass start with a maiden-claiming tag; don't ignore. Minit Maus needed last and could and in exotics at beefy number.

