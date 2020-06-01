Best Bet: HIZAAM (1); Best Value: AMOS (7)

FIRST: Hizaam packs potent kick on best efforts and fired crisp half-mile drill last week. Thomas Shelby drops, returns to dirt and owns fast back figures. Jack Bo is speedy and could steal it on the front end at juicy ticket.

SECOND: Chaysenbryn notched swift final fraction when breaking maiden at Laurel last out; pairs up. Tiltingatwindmills consistently logs fast numbers; dangerous. Second Bite owns a win and two seconds from last three starts.

THIRD: Liam Lets Go could play out as the speed of the speed in bulky field. Oh Shea Can U See looms the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the lane. Vincero owns fast back numbers; must consider.

FOURTH: Midnight Whiskey has trained with a purpose since speed and fade in debut; duly tightened. Farragut was second to a much-the-best winner in last; dangerous. Frozen Account shows sharp work tab that culminated with 3-furlong bullet; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Mr Everything compiled eye-catching training tab for first start since January; set for breakthrough. Basie is a fresh and sharply-training runner from the Chad Brown barn; very dangerous. Sir Chubby owns three thirds from seven starts; show dough again?

SIXTH: Amundson could be sitting in the stalker's seat in contentious field. Instagrand makes first start since moving to Chad Brown barn; must consider. Tribecca is speedy and will prove very tough on an uncontested lead.

SEVENTH: Amos should be aided by probable pace dynamics in bulky field. Time Limit is fleet-footed and fired 5-furlong bullet last week; very dangerous. Stretchthestory owns a win and a third from two starts on Belmont sod; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Carrizo owns sit-and-pounce style and should offer generous ticket in wide-open field. Voting Agreement, a clear-cut winner in debut last summer, hails from Chad Brown barn; need more? China Silk compiled bullet-riddled work tab for first start since last fall; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Slimey consistently logs the field's fastest late-pace figures. Chalon owns seven wins, seven seconds and a third from 18 starts; very dangerous. Honey I'm Good could play out as the controlling speed with aggressive ride.

TENTH: Its a Wrap projects to get the early jump in wildly-contentious nightcap. Point of Humor was second in last two starts; runner-up again? Propensity is speedy and training sharply; must consider. Complex System could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.