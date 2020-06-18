Best Bet: TAP IT TO WIN (10); Best Value: THE ANGRY MAN (5)

FIRST: Souper Energizer projects as the main speed with proper ride; 5-furlong bullet on June 2 seals the deal. Scanno was a hard-charging second in last; logical contender. Traffic Pattern debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

SECOND: No Parole should get the early jump with sharp break from the fence. Meru was a tough-trip third in last; dangerous. Echo Town bested Meru when a determined, front-end winner in last; be no surprise.

THIRD: Mrs. Danvers tallied swift late-pace figure when breaking maiden at Spa last summer; primed for return. Palomita has speed and hails from Chad Brown barn; big-time player. Indian Pride, also from Brown stable, has logged fast numbers in both starts; must consider.

FOURTH: Venezuelan Hug logged rapid final fraction when winning second straight last out; more to give. Decorated Invader has won three of last four starts; very dangerous. Proven Strategies is fleet-footed and can prove very tough on a soft lead.

FIFTH: The Angry Man notched fast late-pace figure in debut last winter and has trained impressively for return. O'Trouble is another that's working swiftly for return from layoff; worth long look. Rare Stripe outworked 96 rivals in half-mile drill at Keeneland last week; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Highland Glory is 2-for-2 at the mile distance; keeps on giving. Antionette was a determined maiden winner on Belmont sod last fall; very playable. Sweet Melania owns speed and fast figures; must consider.

SEVENTH: My Sassy Sarah logged only win on this course and at distance last summer; history repeats. Winifred J was done in by sizzling splits last time; speedy and dangerous. Tradeable could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Lucrezia compiled eye-catching work tab since second to a repeat winner in GP Oaks last time; call based on price. Gamine has led at every call when winning both starts; very dangerous. Casual also is 2-for-2 and owns favorable stalker's style; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: White Flag owns four wins on Belmont sod and hails from streaking Christophe Clement stable. Oleksandra, 2-for-2 on Big B turf, is working sharply for Neil Drysdale; very dangerous. Texas Wedge ships in from SoCal for Peter Miller; could easily take this on "A" game.

TENTH: Tap It to Win set solid splits when a convincing, front-running winner in first start on Belmont loam; pairs up victories in Belmont Stakes. Sole Volante wheels back in a hurry after "soft" win on June 10 at GP; very playable. Tiz the Law has logged fast late-pace and final figures in all five starts; likely underlay.

ELEVENTH: Breaking the Rules tallied workman-like training tab for first start since last June; dialed in and ready for breakthrough. Digital Age fits the textbook Chad Brown profile (fresh, fast figures, strong work slate); very interesting. Pillar Mountain, a marathon specialist, should pack amplified kick at Saturday's shorter trip.

TWELFTH: Qian B C consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures. Veterans Beach makes first start since gelded; worth long look. Turbo Drive, another first-time gelding, packs powerful kick on best efforts. Big Wonder makes peak start of form cycle and notched only win on Belmont grass; worth long look at long price.