Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, July 10

Best Bet: PALAZZI (9); Best Value: QUEEN ARELLA (5)

FIRST: Fort Ticonderoga is from a dam that has thrown three winners from three foals to race. Doctor Jeff concluded work tab with crisp half-mile from the gate. Big Invasion debuts for potent first-out barn; follow the money. On dirt: Indy Event.

SECOND: No Lime drops and returns to main track; throw deep in cheap field. Cause of Action could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Vineyard Sound is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Ok Honey is fresh and owns favorable stalker's style. Pay Grade needed last and drops to proper allowance level; dangerous. Ifihadachance was a late-running second at 6 furlongs last time; additional quarter mile should play to strength.

FOURTH: Mr. Buckley projects as the main speed with heads-up handling. Blitz to Win could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. King Angelo has drilled three times since front-running third in last; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Queen Arella is rested and outworked 29 rivals in half-mile breeze on June 25; ready for best. Coffee Bar has delivered strong efforts in all three starts; logical contender. My Best Friend owns bullet-like speed and could easily take this field wire to wire.

SIXTH: Rift Valley tallied sharp final fraction when a game second in last; more to come. Scocciatore fired strong efforts with machine-like consistency; big-time player. Bad Guy packs potent late kick on "A" efforts; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Plum Ali owns field's fastest late-pace figures and fired half-mile bullet on Monday. Spanish Loveaffair was an ultra-sharp second in last; very dangerous. Gam's Mission ships in from Kentucky with a three-race winning streak; must be considered.

EIGHTH: Australasia has yet to taste defeat in six starts; unlikely to get playable price, however. Red Ghost could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Miss Brazil, third to top selection after breaking through gate before start last time; outworked 95 rivals in half-mile drill on Monday; very interesting.

NINTH: Palazzi was pace and trip compromised when a clear-cut second in last; rail draw on tight-turned course seals the deal. Hidden Enemy was a tough-trip fourth in same last race as top selection; very playable. Du Jour (three wins, a second and a third from five starts) makes first start since moving to Bill Mott barn; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Migrate was a rough-trip fourth in debut; more to give. Ranger Fox has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Deregulation fits the classic Chad Brown profile; be no surprise. On dirt: Abaan, Lemon Drop Road.

ELEVENTH: Soglio logs field's fastest late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Mandate drops and owns fast back numbers; worth long look. Rejected Again is a front-running threat on best races; don't ignore. Honorable Hero also will be forwardly placed in bulky field; price will be tempting. On dirt: Villainous, Counter Offer.

