Best Bet: SLICKED BACK (10); Best Bet: OK HONEY (8)

FIRST: Slipstream is fresh and training with a purpose; set for best. Java Buzz was second to a repeat winner in debut; obvious. Smokin' T is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; worth long look.

SECOND: Big Mountain drops and makes third start of form cycle; speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Summer Bourbon could be in the garden if top selection gets hooked on the lead. Hushion owns fast numbers on "A" efforts.

THIRD: Miss Bonnie T logged career-best number on Belmont sod this past spring; call based on price potential. So Enchanting fits Chad Brown's signature pattern; be no surprise. Investment Income, uncoupled barn mate of So Enchanting, was a tough-trip fourth in last; must respect.

FOURTH: Lone Rock has won seven of last eight; keeps on giving. Moretti has best chance is on an uncontested lead; dangerous. Mo Gottcha is consistent and could land in exotics.

FIFTH: Rooski has trained sharply since even fifth in debut; forward move predicted. My Cara Mia Mine displayed solid kick in debut; very playable. Cricket West bested second selection by a nose in debut; must consider. Kant Hurry Love moves to grass for Christophe Clement; very interesting.

SIXTH: Shared Future should improve with return to dirt. Hot Fudge has trained swiftly since debut on July 11. Tout Ensemble broke slowly in first start for Chad Brown; hard to dismiss.

SEVENTH: Hidden Enemy drops and packs potent late wallop; rates close call. Southern District is fresh and working sharply for Chad Brown; need more? Omati could capitalize on soft lead in turf debut.

EIGHTH: Ok Honey should pack intensified punch with cutback to 6 furlongs. Out First needs pace help but should offer playable price in wide-open dash; don't ignore. Esotica was rested after fast-figured, front-running win on Aug. 1; dangerous. Beautiful Karen is speedy and must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Creative Flair was a useful third in stateside debut; more to give. Higher Truth was compromised by plodding pace last time; playable. Shantisara visually impressed when winning last on Arlington grass; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Slicked Back was pace and trip compromised last time; added ground pays to strength. Bolshoi Ballet is 1-for-1 on Belmont sod; big-time player. Step Dancer has hit the board in all four starts on Belmont sod; don't overlook.

ELEVENTH: Colormepazzi is rested and projects as the quickest of the quick with aggressive ride. Trash Talker also is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Repo Rocks could be in the catbird seat if top pair engage in speed duel. Hoopla makes first start for new barn after fast-figured maiden score last month; must be factored into the mix.