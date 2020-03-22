Steve Matthews' Gulfstream selections for March 25

Best Bet: LIAM'S LOOKOUT (5); Best Value: DUC DE CALAS (9)

FIRST: Lovedisc returns to maiden-claiming ranks and turns back to more manageable distance; call in weak opener. Mayito packs potent kick and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Rapstorerocks makes third start of form cycle; worth long look.

SECOND: Harmonic Thunder gets class relief, returns to turf and should be primed for forward move in second start since two-month layoff. Miss Over There owns speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Snow and Lillylynn regressed in last after improved efforts in previous two; rebound potential.

THIRD: Cory Gal is fleet-footed and projects as the main speed in first start since claimed by high-percentage stable. Babybel wheels back in 12 days and switches surfaces tough trip on grass last time; dangerous. Champagne Bliss owns fast numbers on best efforts but has been idle since January; must take the good with the bad.

FOURTH: Cuy was a hard-charging second after slow start last time; keeps on giving. Ringle Belle displayed improved speed in last; worth long look at long price. Beach Traffic could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Liam's Lookout drops into maiden claimer after speed and fade in debut; two works in the interim seal the deal. Tara was a fast-closing second in last; very dangerous. Daily Grace tallied swift solid numbers in both starts; must be considered.

SIXTH: Misschief Maas owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts and concluded work tab with swift 5-furlong drill; rates close call. Day by Day fired 3-furlong bullet since ultra-game placing in last; big-time player. Liza Star could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Sun Squall owns favorable sit-and-pounce running style and fired eye-catching 5-furlong bullet for first grass start. Keepsakekitten tallied rapid final fraction when a determined winner last time on Tampa Bay turf; very playable. Freddy Soto made menacing middle move and came up short when facing pricier bunch last out; very interesting at generous ticket.

EIGHTH: Fast Pass was victimized by wide trip in last and owns rapid late-pace figures on best efforts. The Tabulator is fleet-footed and could play out as the controlling speed from advantageous post; dangerous. Whyaruawesome returns to claiming ranks and owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

NINTH: Duc de Calas logged all three wins at marathon distances and should find 1 1/2-trip right in his wheelhouse. Lemonist makes first start since claimed by Saffie Joseph; could easily take this. Vegas Kitten, reclaimed by Mike Maker last time, consistently delivers strong efforts; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Happy Danza makes peak start of form cycle and could play out as the swiftest of the swift with heads-up handling. Mandate makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and tallied sharp late-pace figures in both turf starts; big-time threat. Chocolate Bar compiled bullet-riddled work tab for debut; could be the goods. Alejandro's Team needed last and could land in the exotics at beefy number; don't ignore.























