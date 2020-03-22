Best Bet: FOR KICKS (8); Best Value: COLIN A WARRIOR (4)

FIRST: Positive Power tallied solid late-pace figure when a tough-trip third in last; needs scratches to escape AE list. Bee Wings was compromised by soft fractions and rough journey when second in last; very playable. Kayseri owns speed and makes third start of form cycle; worth long look. Delia's Pride could be aided by Thursday's longer trip; very interesting.

SECOND: Visions of You owns a late-running style that could be well served in field with ample speed. Very Amusing has a stalker's profile and is another that could be aided by anticipated pace dynamics. Followhisfootsteps is fleet-footed and wouldn't shock if able to go wire to wire.

THIRD: Island Song compiled sharp work tab for first start since October; primed and ready. Cool Hand Coop is speedy and makes peak start of form cycle; worth long look. Storm the Bridge moves to turf after game placing in debut; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Colin a Winner gets class relief after even fourth in last; forward move predicted. Rattle'm exits front-end second in last; big-time player. Blakey drops and owns fast back figures; logical, short-priced threat.

FIFTH: Jeana's Gem is quick from the gate and starts from the fence; wire to wire. Sister Otoole packs potent late kick and will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Raspberry Ballet is another stretch runner that could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Hire the Lady projects as the quickest of the quick from cozy, outside slot. Paula Andrea owns stalker's style and could run past them all in the lane. Trixie's Time, an even fifth in last, owns fast back figures; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Well Defined is speedy, drops and adds blinkers; gate to wire with proper handling. Blue Bluff is riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous. Il Faraone runs late and could impact at fat ticket if fractions get fast and furious.

EIGHTH: For Kicks packs a powerful late kick and endured rough trip in last; call based on price. Jost Sayin has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Rosa Star could prove to be a front-running threat on best efforts; don't ignore.

NINTH: Harryhee is fleet-footed and could get early jump in bulky field. Running for Riz also owns speed and notched both career wins at Gulfstream Park; very interesting. Balandeen owns stalker's style and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown comes to pass.

TENTH: Doctor D J was second to a much-the-best winner last time; both lifetime wins on Gulfstream sod. Peacock Kitten is quick from gate, rested and posted on the fence; serious, front-end threat. Belgrano makes peak start of form cycle; must be considered. Quality Special has speed and must be factored into the mix.