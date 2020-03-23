TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
38° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Gulfstream selections for Friday, March 27

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: BIENVILLE STREET (10); Best Value: ALONZO MOSELY (1)

FIRST: Alonzo Mosely was a tough-trip third in debut at Tampa Bay Downs; three tight works in the interim seal the deal. Walk Up Music owns speed and starts from the fence; very dangerous. Ghostlore fired eye-catching 5-furlong bullet for return from five-month layoff; worth long look.

SECOND: Chit Chat Girl is fresh and training with a purpose; primed for breakthrough. Don't Get Khozy runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Miz Chaplin is firing bullets for first start since November; more than good enough on best.

THIRD: Yankee Empire compiled solid work slate for first start since gelded; career best predicted. Gran Champagne was an even third in debut; must consider. Bourbon Street was a clear-cut second in last; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Fast Catalina notched 5-furlong bullet since speed-and-fade fifth in debut; duly tightened. Letter Storm should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to sprint; worth long look. Noble Alma was a clear-cut second in first start since nearly yearlong absence; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Tong Shu displayed improved speed in last and looms the controlling front-runner with aggressive ride in weak field. Mia's Bobtail also is fleet-footed and makes first start for new barn; dangerous. Sabina Park was an even fourth in same last race as top selection; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Freedom's Flight owns fast late-pace figures and is training consistently for first start in more than four months. Propensity is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Felix the Fox owns six seconds and one third from 10 starts; another minor award?

SEVENTH: Candy Crushem tallied rapid final fraction when a hard-charging third in last; additional furlong is right in wheelhouse. Discreet Heat returns to dirt and could be advantageously positioned in the stalker's seat. Kahramani exits ultra-game placing versus cheaper last time; right in the thick of this in current condition.

EIGHTH: Frenchmen Street logged three tight works since determined win in last; more to come. Captain Ron exits change-of-pace victory in most recent; very dangerous. Crosstown Shootout returns to the selling ranks and was a winner the last time he faced claiming rivals; very interesting.

NINTH: Miles Ahead is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; gets three-peat. Sprawl owns fast late-pace figures and is training swiftly for first start since February; worth long look. Ournationonparade owns a win, a second and a third from three starts; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Bienville Street is working swiftly and logged most recent win on Gulfstream sod after similar freshener; history repeats. Wildlife tallies fast final fractions on "A" efforts; price will be tempting. Solar Kitten owns two wins from three starts on Gulfstream grass; don't dismiss.

ELEVENTH: Bee Catcher was overmatched in Grade 3 Palm Beach Stakes last time but logged hard-charging maiden score in previous start; rebounds. Unconquered Lea fired 5-furlong bullet since front-end maiden win in last; very playable. Buy Me Candy broke maiden on Fair Grounds turf last out; must consider. Ask for Bode, another last-race maiden winner, was visually and numerically impressive in debut; wide-open nightcap.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Marcus Stroman of the Mets at Citi Field Stroman pitching in to help NYers during coronavirus crisis
Greg Van Roten, with the Panthers last season, New Jet Van Roten thrilled to play for favorite team
Yankees manager Aaron Boone watches drills during spring Aaron Boone understands Yankees fans' pain
Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts after he scores Kyrie offers gift of $323,000 to Share A Meal on his birthday
Jordan Jenkins led the Jets in sacks last Linebackers Jenkins, Burgess returning to Jets
Giants wide receiver Corey Coleman makes a one-handed Giants add WR Coleman and RB Lewis to bolster skill positions
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search