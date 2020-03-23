Best Bet: BIENVILLE STREET (10); Best Value: ALONZO MOSELY (1)

FIRST: Alonzo Mosely was a tough-trip third in debut at Tampa Bay Downs; three tight works in the interim seal the deal. Walk Up Music owns speed and starts from the fence; very dangerous. Ghostlore fired eye-catching 5-furlong bullet for return from five-month layoff; worth long look.

SECOND: Chit Chat Girl is fresh and training with a purpose; primed for breakthrough. Don't Get Khozy runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Miz Chaplin is firing bullets for first start since November; more than good enough on best.

THIRD: Yankee Empire compiled solid work slate for first start since gelded; career best predicted. Gran Champagne was an even third in debut; must consider. Bourbon Street was a clear-cut second in last; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Fast Catalina notched 5-furlong bullet since speed-and-fade fifth in debut; duly tightened. Letter Storm should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to sprint; worth long look. Noble Alma was a clear-cut second in first start since nearly yearlong absence; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Tong Shu displayed improved speed in last and looms the controlling front-runner with aggressive ride in weak field. Mia's Bobtail also is fleet-footed and makes first start for new barn; dangerous. Sabina Park was an even fourth in same last race as top selection; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Freedom's Flight owns fast late-pace figures and is training consistently for first start in more than four months. Propensity is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Felix the Fox owns six seconds and one third from 10 starts; another minor award?

SEVENTH: Candy Crushem tallied rapid final fraction when a hard-charging third in last; additional furlong is right in wheelhouse. Discreet Heat returns to dirt and could be advantageously positioned in the stalker's seat. Kahramani exits ultra-game placing versus cheaper last time; right in the thick of this in current condition.

EIGHTH: Frenchmen Street logged three tight works since determined win in last; more to come. Captain Ron exits change-of-pace victory in most recent; very dangerous. Crosstown Shootout returns to the selling ranks and was a winner the last time he faced claiming rivals; very interesting.

NINTH: Miles Ahead is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; gets three-peat. Sprawl owns fast late-pace figures and is training swiftly for first start since February; worth long look. Ournationonparade owns a win, a second and a third from three starts; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Bienville Street is working swiftly and logged most recent win on Gulfstream sod after similar freshener; history repeats. Wildlife tallies fast final fractions on "A" efforts; price will be tempting. Solar Kitten owns two wins from three starts on Gulfstream grass; don't dismiss.

ELEVENTH: Bee Catcher was overmatched in Grade 3 Palm Beach Stakes last time but logged hard-charging maiden score in previous start; rebounds. Unconquered Lea fired 5-furlong bullet since front-end maiden win in last; very playable. Buy Me Candy broke maiden on Fair Grounds turf last out; must consider. Ask for Bode, another last-race maiden winner, was visually and numerically impressive in debut; wide-open nightcap.