Best Bet: HANDSOME LIL DEVIL (7); Best Value: STRONG HEADED (5)

FIRST: Traffic Trouble had traffic trouble in last and now gets class relief; call in cheap opener. Pump Room is lightly raced and improving; worth long look at long price. Jack Beanstalk was a clear-cut second in most recent; logical contender.

SECOND: Dr G's Hope drops and returns to dirt after flashing improved speed last time; set for breakthrough. She Loves Me runs late and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. I Stand Corrected is riding a forward line on internal and final numbers; very interesting.

THIRD: Mountain Tree, from a dam that has produced two turf winners, moves to grass after improved third in last. Rapstorerocks wheels back in a hurry after even fifth just two weeks ago; dangerous. Farm Strong has trained with a purpose since hard-charging third in last; must consider.

FOURTH: One Hot Drama, done in by hot pace last out, should enjoy softer flow. Richies Great Girl should pack amplified wallop with cutback to sprint; big-time danger. Reiterate was an ultra-game second in most recent; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Strong Headed tallied swift late-pace figure when third in debut; three works in the interim seal the deal. Spiritual King is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Yankee Empire adds blinkers and drops in second start since seven-month layoff; wake-up potential.

SIXTH: Unprecedented makes first start since gelded and first outing with maiden-claiming tag; career best predicted. Three Deep has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Embrace My Uncle is another that comes close without getting the job done; likely underlay. Quiet Company is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Handsome Lil Devil makes peak start of form cycle after making forward move on the numbers last time; more to come. Money Ride is fresh and owns seed and swift figures; dangerous. Frank First tallied swift final fraction in last; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: Moon Pistol logged tight work tab and drops to lifetime low; weakness of field is selection's strength. Volubile also gets class relief after regressing in last outing; rebound threat. A I Initiative also took backward step in last after game placing in previous start; bounce-back potential. Gone Diesel, another that faces lesser, could be ideally positioned in stalker's seat; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Indian Counselor returns to dirt and gets favorable cutback in distance; rail draw is the clincher. Youngest of Five has delivered strong efforts in both starts; very playable. Stone Hands is speedy and could play out as the controlling front-runner. To Dare is rested and would be aided by pace meltdown; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Passion Factor moves to grass with suitable pedigree after late-running fourth in debut; half-mile bullet last week adds to appeal. Dur a Cuire notched sharp late-pace figure when third in key race on GP sod in December; very playable. Tuff Bird has drilled twice since speed and fade in first start; don't ignore. Valletta exits game third in last; right in the thick of wide-open nightcap.