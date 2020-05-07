Best Bet: VINCERO (11); Best Value: TOKYO (3)

FIRST: Makinalegacy makes peak start of form cycle after improved fourth in last; more to come. Took a Cab was an even third in same last race as top selection; dangerous. Dramatic Kitten exits game placing in last; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Ziggy compiled tightly grouped work slate for debut; best guess. Hyperfocus makes first start for Todd Pletcher; be no surprise. Breakthrough, from Wes Ward stable, concluded training tab with 3-furlong bullet; could be a runner.

THIRD: Tokyo made sustained run when a strong fourth in debut; more in the tank. Temperance is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Cat Lady has failed as the favorite in last two starts; you've been warned.

FOURTH: Get Rewarded climbs the claiming ladder after clear-cut win in last; pairs up. Sand Drift owns a win, two seconds and three thirds from last six starts; logical contender. Money Factor is fresh and gets class relief; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Capeline drops and moves to main track after displaying improved speed in last; set for breakthrough. Lola Wants makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very interesting. Socially Astray is riding a forward line on the numbers; must consider.

SIXTH: Strong Headed was compromised by wide trip when a hard-charging second in last; call based on price potential. Riggins is another that was victimized by wide journey in last; don't ignore. Reconvene had clear-cut lead in stretch when a sharp third in debut; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Fast Scene is fast from the gate and is training swiftly for first start since October; wire to wire. American Tap packs potent kick and could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Foolish Humor is another that will be aided if pace meltdown ensues.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: War Act makes third start of form cycle after logging improved late-pace figure in last; set for best. Louie's Kingdom is fleet-footed and makes first start since claimed; dangerous. Road to Peace also owns speed and adds blinkers; don't overlook.

NINTH: Highland Sky tallies rapid final fractions on "A" efforts and is firing bullets for first start since September; ready to roll. Social Paranoia is riding a two-race winning streak; could easily take another. Halladay set sharp splits when a front-running winner in last; razor sharp and very playable.

TENTH: Shootin the Breeze notched three tight works for first start since seven-week freshener; career best predicted. Counter Offer also is rested and has the benefit of rail on tight-turned turf course; very interesting. Battle of Blenheim was a game second last time; class drop ensures he'll be an underlay.

ELEVENTH: Vincero gets class relief after tough-trip seventh in last; crisp half-mile work on May 2 seals the deal. Whiskey Sunrise set swift fractions when a front-ed maiden winner in last; dangerous. I'll Fight Dempsey knocked out the chalk players when fourth at fifty cents on the dollar last time; short price once again.

TWELFTH: The Queens Jules failed to fire on turf last time after fast-figured win on main track in previous start; surface switch is the key. Il Faraone also regressed in most recent after game placing in previous racer; rebound threat. Peppi the Hunter gets confident price hike after four-length victory in last; worth long look. Discreet Heat was a fast-figured third in last; must be factored into the mix.











