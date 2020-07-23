TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Saturday, July 26

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: MAKE A STAND (3); Best Value: POWER BOSS (10)

FIRST: Shandian makes peak start of form cycle after displaying improved speed in last; breakthrough predicted. Advanced Strategy is training strongly for potent second-out stable (Jim Jerkens); dangerous. Silver Token could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Effinity was a game second in debut; only experienced runner in field of six. Judge N Jury is working sharply for first start; stay tuned to the tote. Arrowheart outworked 103 rivals in half-mile drill on July 3; could be the goods.

THIRD: Make a Stand tallied fast late-pace figure in last start; more to give in second outing since four-month layoff. Shootin the Breeze exits hard-charging placing in last; big-time player. Oneshotatforever made menacing middle move and flattened last time; very interesting.

FOURTH: Cryptographer was done in by bad start last time; takes this on "A" effort. Victory Boulevard compiled tight work tab for first start since May; worth long look. The Great Dansky has trained swiftly since tough-trip fourth at Churchill Downs las month; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: River Tiber was an even fourth when 70 cents on the dollar in debut; recoups losses? Mad Maddy has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Hilliard is from a dam that has thrown a turf winner; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Taranta was compromised by slow splits when a game second in last at Louisiana Downs; ready for prime time. Cost Benefit was a front-end winner in debut; could easily take another. Logic N Reason exits rough journey in last and owns fast back figures; must be considered.

SEVENTH: Fast Getaway was a "soft" winner in last and owns faster back numbers; repeats. American Mandate exits ultra-game placing in last; big-time danger. Frosted Rose was victimized by wide trip in last; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: Beau Luminaire notched deceptively fast final fraction when second in last at Churchill; crisp half-mile drill last week seals the deal. High Amplitude fits the classic Chad Brown profile (fresh, fast figures, strong works); be no surprise. Happy Saver logged three tight works since winning by more than five lengths in debut; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Somelikeithotbrown is speedy and owns a win and a second in two starts on Spa sod; wire to wire. Olympico owns fast late-pace figures and is training strongly for Chad Brown; very dangerous. Good Governance, another Chad Brown runner, has two wins and a second from three starts; be no surprise.

TENTH: Power Boss tallied rapid late-pace figure when sixth at 49-1 last time; big-time forward move at big-time price. Prince of Caps has drilled four times since game placing in early June; very dangerous. Seize the Day is from a dam that has produced two grass winners; very interesting. Lord of the Nile makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; worth long look.

