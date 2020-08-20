TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Sunday, Aug 23

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: RINGGOOD (9); Best Value: SUPPLY SIDER (4)

FIRST: Uptown Flirt was an even third in debut; rates call based on experience edge. Community Adjusted is a newcomer from the Christophe Clement barn with top-shelf turf breeding; very interesting. Black Sand debuts for Chad Brown; any questions? 

SECOND: Chris Englehart entry: Justin Front and Ryan's Cat were both done in by swift splits last time; one must scratch with Junior Alvarado listed on both. Wickster's Dream was a clear-cut winner the first time he touched Spa loam; very playable. Mission Wrapitup drops for Chad Brown; serious underlay potential.

THIRD: Jade Empress concluded work tab with half-mile bullet; primed and ready. Fifth Risk outworked 107 rivals in half-mile drill on Aug. 9; could be the goods. Suspended Campaign and American West are uncoupled firsters from Chad Brown; what a game.

FOURTH: Supply Sider earned improved late-pace figure when fourth at 78-1 last time; call based on price. No Salt bested top selection by five lengths when second on Aug. 1; likely to be undervalued. Black Irish is from a dam that has thrown a turf winner; worth long look at long odds.

FIFTH: Too Early notched swift final fraction when breaking maiden in first outingon  this surface and distance; more to come. Unrelenting Force was just that when setting sizzling splits in front-running score last time; big-time player. Cold Hard Cash, another last-race maiden winner, is right in the thick of this with repeat performance.

SIXTH: High School Crush fired 3-furlong bullet since hard-charging placing last out; more to give. Mia Bea Star gets confident price boost after being speed sharpened on dirt last time; looms the controlling front-runner with aggressive handling. Keypit makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Lone Rock was a determined second in last and now makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; breakthrough expected. Pete's Play Call, red-tagged by John Toscano last time, held a half-length to the good on top selection when winning on July 29; very dangerous. Giuseppe the Great compiled tight work tab for first start in more than a year; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Rushing Fall loves Spa sod and projects as the main speed with heads-up handling; call in uninspiring Diana. Starship Jubilee has won six of last seven; very playable. Sistercharlie failed to get the job done when 40 cents on the dollar last out; may not be the same mare she once was.

NINTH: Ringgood compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since December; first start with maiden-claiming tag seals it. Allied Invasion tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure when third in debut; dangerous. Aintitfunkynow regressed in last after string of fast-figured efforts; rebound potential. Unbridled John is from a dam that has thrown three grass winners; very interesting.

