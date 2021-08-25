Best Bet: GUFO (11); Best Value: CONSTITUTIONALRAGE (13th)

FIRST: Sweeping Giant was a sharp second in debut; timid call in opener that's loaded with newcomers. Martini'nmoonshine is from a dam that has thrown two grass winners. Electability debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

SECOND: Hoist the Gold was a useful fourth in first start; improvement predicted. Back to Normal was second to repeat winner in debut; dangerous. Be Better makes first start for Todd Pletcher; charting a must.

THIRD: Windfall Profit projects as the main speed with proper ride. Love And Thunder has finished second in last three; runner-up again? Golden Plume was a handy winner in debut on Tampa turf in January; must consider.

FOURTH: Kalifornia Queen should pack amplified kick with cutback to shorter route. Viadera was a tough-trip fourth in last; more than good enough on best. Platinum Paynter could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FIFTH: Bointheback tallied solid late-pace figures in both starts; call based on price. Whittington Park was an even third in debut; very dangerous. Something Majestic concluded work tab with 5-furlong bullet; very interesting.

SIXTH: Shiraz was a determined winner in last and has shown history of stringing victories. Big Package makes peak start of form cycle. Gins and Tins would be aided by pace meltdown.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Gamine holds an edge on pace and final numbers in Ballerina Stakes for watching only. Lake Avenue consistently delivers strong efforts. Estilo Talentoso is training swiftly for first start since July; exotics player.

EIGHTH: Mind Control loves Spa loam and owns field's fastest late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Lexitonian was an ultra-game winner in A G Vanderbilt Handicap last time; very playable. Firenze Fire is right in the thick of contentious Forego Stakes on best races.

NINTH: Jackie's Warrior projects as the speed of the speed with proper handling. Life Is Good gets litmus test after winning all three starts in SoCal; demand value. Following Sea regressed in last after fast-figured win two back; rebound potential.

TENTH: Letruska owns 15 wins from 20 starts; another stakes race in which the favorite appears dominant. As Time Goes By was done in by bad start last time; worth long look. Graceful Princess tallied rapid final fraction when winning Grade 3 at Monmouth last time; exotics player.

ELEVENTH: Gufo, 1-for-1 at the distance, packs field's most potent late kick on best. Tribhuvan benefitted from soft flow when winning United Nations at Monmouth last time; vulnerable chalk? Channel Maker had the wrong setup last time; dangerous on clear lead.

TWELFTH: Masqueparade looms the main speed with heads-up handling in compact Travers field. Essential Quality needs no introduction; obviously can take this. King Fury will be aided by return to dirt; price will be tempting.

THIRTEENTH: Constitutionalrage bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut second in most recent grass start; call in wide-open nightcap. Sister Luck owns speed, drops and moves to grass; big-time, front-end player. Home for Christmas is training with a purpose for first start in eight weeks; dangerous. Dancing Firefly was a sharp second in lone turf outing; right in the thick of this. Bella Principessa must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list.