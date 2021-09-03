TODAY'S PAPER
Horseracing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Monday, Sept. 6

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: DEFEND (10); Best Value: POPULAR VOTE (8)

FIRST: I'm Perfect Too tallied rapid final fraction when second in debut; more to come. Equal Pay is speedy, rested and trained by Chad Brown; big-time player. Big City Momma was third in both starts; show dough again?

SECOND: Adversity moves to dirt after speed and fade in debut; rates close call. The Honorable Ruth was second by a pole in first start at Finger Lakes; very playable. Chiara concluded work tab with half-mile bullet; could be the goods.

THIRD: Tell Your Daddy, a sharp second in last, owns faster back numbers. No Word has trained strongly since wide eighth in last; improvement expected. En Wye Cee was a tough-trip third in last; dangerous.

FOURTH: Frills projects as the speed of the speed. Sweet Mia also is fleet-footed but prefers minor awards. My Roxy Girl drops and owns fast numbers on "A" efforts.

FIFTH: Tackle is training with a purpose for first start since November. Abaan was a sharp second in last; dangerous. Realm of Law owns a second and three thirds from four starts; must consider.

SIXTH: Princess Pinky tallied fast late-pace figure in lone turf start. Sweet Franny Lu is a front-running threat on best races. Ocean Air could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Don't Wait Up was a clear-cut second in debut; experience edge key in 11-horse field with nine newcomers. Matt Doyle is firing bullets for debut; could be the goods. Road to Stardom is another firster with sharp work tab; charting a must.

EIGHTH: Popular Vote moves to grass after displaying improved speed in last; breakthrough predicted. Consumer Spending could be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Silvery Rill, a sharp second when favored in first outing, is another that would be aided by fast fractions.

NINTH: Ruvies in Time is rested and working with a purpose; call based on price. Honey Money owns speed and fast numbers; big-time player. Besty Blue is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't ignore. Rossa Veloce logged solid final fraction when a winner at Finger Lakes in last; price will be tempting.

TENTH: Defend visually and numerically impressed when an eight-length winner at Delaware in debut; ready for prime time. Wit has won both starts by a combined 14 lengths; could easily take contentious Hopeful Stakes. Headline Report has trained swiftly since second to Wit in Sanford Stakes; must consider.

ELEVENTH: Cold Hard Cash was compromised by wide trip when a sharp third in last; close call in wildly contentious field. Klickitat took backward step in last after fast-figured effort in previous start; rebound threat. Ghost Giant makes first start since claimed by Rob Atras (28%); worth long look.

TWELFTH: New York Supreme makes peak start of form cycle after game placing in last; more to give. Idaka is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Stella Mars was second to a repeat winner in last; very playable. Orma is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't overlook.

