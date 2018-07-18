Best Bet: KNIGHTS KEY (1); Best Value: MONSTER BEA (11)

FIRST: Knights Key owns fast late-pace figures and is training sharply for first start since May. Bolita Boyz consistently logs swift numbers; dangerous. Helooksthepart could be in the garden spot if fractions get hot and hectic.

SECOND: One Mission logged three tight works since tough-trip debut; improvement predicted. Johny’s Bobby is from a dam that has produced a grass winner; very interesting. Digital Footprint debuts for Chad Brown; any questions?

THIRD: No Dozing compiled eye-catching work tab for first start since gelded. Behavioral Bliss is 1-for-1 at the Spa; very playable. Awesome Slew drops and owns fast numbers on best efforts.

FOURTH: Agreeable makes peak start of form cycle after earning improved late-pace figure in last; more to come. Plans to Prosper is riding a forward line on the numbers; big-time threat. Shamrock Babe is training with a purpose for first start since April; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Our Girl Abby is fresh, favorably posted and could get early jump with top-notch, front-end rider Kendrick Carmouche aboard. Tee Up has finished second in last two starts; continues trend? Shanghai Glory wheels back in a hurry and returns to dirt after front-running third this past Sunday; must consider.

SIXTH: Nitrous was a game second when favored in debut; experience is key. Fed Fever is training swiftly for debut for George Weaver; could be the goods. Binary fired eye-catching half-mile bullet on July 8; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Call Provision owns two wins on Spa sod and has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned, inner turf course. Patterson Cross was a determined winner on the Fourth of July at Belmont and is 1-for-1 on Saratoga grass; very playable. Hello Don Julio is speedy and makes third start since eight-month layoff; worth long look.

EIGHTH: La Naturel tallied improved late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in last; more to give. First Appeal is 2-for-3 on Spa turf and hails from Linda Rice barn; be no surprise. Battle Joined was a front-end maiden winner in last and could play out as the controlling speed once again.

NINTH: Dream Maker has trained strongly since visually impressive maiden win at Churchill Downs; rates close call in wide-open Sanford. Chase Greatness dug in determinedly after facing stiff pace pressure when winning last; very dangerous. Silver Strike is another that has worked sharply since winning debut; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Ultra Brat was a 10-length winner in Pimlico stake last out and owns fast back numbers; pairs up. Sistercharlie owns a win and two seconds in three stateside starts; for chalk lovers only. Proctor’s Ledge is 2-for-2 on Spa sod; right in the thick of contentious Diana.

ELEVENTH: Monster Bea gets class relief and should be sitting on breakthrough in fourth start of form cycle. Team Colors was a decisive winner at this level in last at Belmont; easily could take another. Tweet Kitten faced pricier field in last and owns fast back numbers; very playable. Thatcher Street owns positional speed in big field; don’t ignore. Souperfast consistently logs fast figures; underlay potential.