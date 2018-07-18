TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
71° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews’ Saratoga selections for Saturday, July 21

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: KNIGHTS KEY (1); Best Value: MONSTER BEA (11)

FIRST: Knights Key owns fast late-pace figures and is training sharply for first start since May. Bolita Boyz consistently logs swift numbers; dangerous. Helooksthepart could be in the garden spot if fractions get hot and hectic.

SECOND: One Mission logged three tight works since tough-trip debut; improvement predicted. Johny’s Bobby is from a dam that has produced a grass winner; very interesting. Digital Footprint debuts for Chad Brown; any questions?

THIRD: No Dozing compiled eye-catching work tab for first start since gelded. Behavioral Bliss is 1-for-1 at the Spa; very playable. Awesome Slew drops and owns fast numbers on best efforts.

FOURTH: Agreeable makes peak start of form cycle after earning improved late-pace figure in last; more to come. Plans to Prosper is riding a forward line on the numbers; big-time threat. Shamrock Babe is training with a purpose for first start since April; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Our Girl Abby is fresh, favorably posted and could get early jump with top-notch, front-end rider Kendrick Carmouche aboard. Tee Up has finished second in last two starts; continues trend? Shanghai Glory wheels back in a hurry and returns to dirt after front-running third this past Sunday; must consider.

SIXTH: Nitrous was a game second when favored in debut; experience is key. Fed Fever is training swiftly for debut for George Weaver; could be the goods. Binary fired eye-catching half-mile bullet on July 8; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Call Provision owns two wins on Spa sod and has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned, inner turf course. Patterson Cross was a determined winner on the Fourth of July at Belmont and is 1-for-1 on Saratoga grass; very playable. Hello Don Julio is speedy and makes third start since eight-month layoff; worth long look.

EIGHTH: La Naturel tallied improved late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in last; more to give. First Appeal is 2-for-3 on Spa turf and hails from Linda Rice barn; be no surprise. Battle Joined was a front-end maiden winner in last and could play out as the controlling speed once again.

NINTH: Dream Maker has trained strongly since visually impressive maiden win at Churchill Downs; rates close call in wide-open Sanford. Chase Greatness dug in determinedly after facing stiff pace pressure when winning last; very dangerous. Silver Strike is another that has worked sharply since winning debut; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Ultra Brat was a 10-length winner in Pimlico stake last out and owns fast back numbers; pairs up. Sistercharlie owns a win and two seconds in three stateside starts; for chalk lovers only. Proctor’s Ledge is 2-for-2 on Spa sod; right in the thick of contentious Diana.

ELEVENTH: Monster Bea gets class relief and should be sitting on breakthrough in fourth start of form cycle. Team Colors was a decisive winner at this level in last at Belmont; easily could take another. Tweet Kitten faced pricier field in last and owns fast back numbers; very playable. Thatcher Street owns positional speed in big field; don’t ignore. Souperfast consistently logs fast figures; underlay potential.

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees follows through on Five issues facing the Yankees in the second half
Jeurys Familia of the Mets walks to the Five issues facing the Mets in the second half
Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis speaks to the media Best: Revis leaves behind complicated legacy
Darrelle Revis, who retired Wednesday, played eight Ex-Jet Darrelle Revis announces retirement
Yoenis Cespedes of the Mets looks on from Cespedes plays first base in rehab game
Mets manager Mickey Callaway looks on from the With 2018 a lost cause, Mets are preparing for ’19