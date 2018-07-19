Best Bet: CAVALLOTTO (4); Best Value: NO DEAL (10)

FIRST: Northernstreetgal drops, returns to dirt and could receive ideal setup in weak opener. Tied Up owns speed and fast figures; likely underlay. Greasedlightning could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Toy Moon is from a dam that has thrown two grass winners and mate Chocolate Kisses also owns grass breeding on both sides of pedigree; best guess in field in which none have run on turf. Sippican Harbor compiled sneaky-good work tab for debut; very interesting. Two Dozen Roses debuts for Todd Pletcher; obviously must be considered.

THIRD: Complicit tallied swift late-pace figure when winning second straight last time; more to come. La Moneda also is riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous. Lady Joan is speedy and fresh; don’t ignore.

FOURTH: Cavallotto notched fast final fraction when a hard-charging winner in last; pairs up. Adulation is speedy and drops to lifetime low; must consider. Three to Thirteen was a front-running winner in last at Monmouth; worth long look.

FIFTH: Zealous displayed improved speed in last and could get early jump from rail in field that’s light on speed. Domain bested top selection by nearly nine lengths when second on June 24; logical, short-priced player. Stuart Hall packs potent late kick and looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Shekky Shebaz wheels back in hurry after front-end third at Presque Isle Downs on Monday; speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Fuel the Bern has finished second in last three starts; runner-up again? Ventry Bay owns a win and a second in two starts on Spa sod; must consider.

SEVENTH: Say It Softly regressed in last start after fast-figured placing in previous race; rebounds at playable price. Golden Award is training sharply for first start in eight weeks; big-time threat. Big Birthday was a much-improved third in last and should have more to give in second start since seven-month layoff.

EIGHTH: Transaction Tax has worked three times since front-end score in last; main speed once again. Jaunt owns solid late-pace figures and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Dancing Breeze was an even third in first start since seven-month layoff last time; forward move expected.

NINTH: Monomoy Girl holds an edge on internal and final figures; Coaching Club American Oaks that’s suitable for watching only. Midnight Bisou was a six-length winner in Mother Goose last time after finishing third to Monomoy Girl in Kentucky Oaks two back; closes gap on top selection on Sunday? Eskimo Kisses would be aided by swift splits.

TENTH: No Deal logged six tight works for first start since 56-day freshener; primed for breakthrough. Asticou Trail owns four seconds from nine starts; second-place again? East Moon is speedy and makes turf debut; very interesting. Competitionofideas has worked sharply since second as the favorite in last start; for chalk lovers only.