Best Bet: CELTIC CHAOS (9); Best Value: BATTLE MIDWAY (8)

FIRST: Iranistan is riding a four-race winning streak; more to come. Modem has finished second in last five starts; runner-up again? All the Way Jose is speedy and must be factored into the mix.

SECOND: El Cucuy logged four tightly grouped works since claimed from debut by Michelle Nevin; forward move predicted. Tom’s Music owns speed, fast figures and drops; very dangerous. Huracan bested top selection by nearly a length when second on June 12; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Touch of Bling is 1-for-1 on Spa sod and projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Annie Rocks rolls late and could be in the garden spot if top selection gets hooked on the lead. Black Canary, another that’s 1-for-1 on Saratoga grass, should pack amplified kick with cutback to abbreviated sprint.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

FOURTH: Red Curls logged career-best number on Spa turf last summer; call based on price. Appreciate owns speed and returns to preferred surface; worth long look. Fiduciary Values makes grass debut for Chad Brown; need more?

FIFTH: Karma Delight is riding a forward line on the numbers and gets much-needed added ground. Brimstone makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez and owns fast back numbers; dangerous. Got Even is fleet-footed and should improve in second start since two-month layoff.

SIXTH: Land Mine is 1-for-1 at Saratoga and firing bullets for first start since December; rail draw seals the deal. Alberobello also is training sharply and has delivered strong efforts in all three starts; be no surprise. Quick Quick Quick makes third outing of form cycle after game placing in last; must be considered.

SEVENTH: Lunar Phase gets Lasix after speed and fade in debut; tight recent work tab is the clincher. Iona Mobe was a fast-figured second in debut last October and is working sharply for return; very dangerous. Fully Vested is another that’s training with a purpose for first start since last fall; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Battle Midway gets confident price hike after hard-charging win in last; pairs up. Doyouknowsomething is speedy and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Secret House was a front-end winner in last at Indiana Grand and hails from Brad Cox barn; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Celtic Chaos loves Spa loam and is working with a purpose for first start since February; primed and ready. Gold for the King was a fast-figured, wire-to-wire winner in last and has paired up big efforts in the past; dangerous. Eye Luv Lulu hails from Jason Servis stable and delivers strong races with machine-like consistency; big-time player.

TENTH: Devious Charm is from a dam that has thrown three grass winners; call in wide-open nightcap. Super Simple moves to turf after clear-cut placing in last; logical, short-priced threat. Trailblazer (Alan Goldberg) and Two Shakes (Wes Ward) are newcomers with strong turf pedigrees that must be factored into the mix; follow the money.