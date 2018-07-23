TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews’ Saratoga selections for Friday, July 27

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: THE QUEENS JULES (4); Best Value: BLUEGRASS EXPRESS (5)

FIRST: Analyzethisandthat moves to dirt after chasing fast fractions in turf debut; main speed with aggressive ride. Bankit was a front-running second as the favorite in debut; logical, short-priced player. Frosted Ice compiled solid work slate for debut; stay tuned to the tote.

SECOND: Sheputaspellonme logged improved late-pace figure in last and should be aided by added ground. Beach Waltz drops and owns fast back numbers; dangerous. Hera regressed in last after front-end score in previous start; rebound potential.

THIRD: Wegotoldyougotsold compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since January; first start since gelded seals the deal. Hokulea also is training swiftly and should offer generous price; very interesting. Carmine’s Honor fired 3-furlong bullet since determined maiden win on the Fourth of July; worth long look.

FOURTH: The Queens Jules drew off to clear-cut score at Belterra Park last time; ready for prime time. Shangroyal is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Mini Miles, another that’s quick from the gate, bounced in last after front-running win two back; rebound threat.

FIFTH: Bluegrass Express ships in for top-shelf Philly-based barn, is fresh and owns fast numbers; set to deliver “A” effort. La Cat Warrior was compromised by wide trip in last but tallied top-figured win in debut in 2016; very interesting. Stoney Bennett is speedy and makes first start since gelded; must consider. Call Me a Star was a fast-figured second to a repeat winner in last at Parx; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Belle of the Spa was a hard-charging second in last and has a history of stringing strong efforts; more to come. Vortex Road logged two, crisp half-mile works since strong third in last; big-time player. Conquest Hardcandy lives and dies on the lead and could prove very tough if allowed soft splits.

SEVENTH: Blasted Boss notched rapid late-pace figure when a hard-charging second in last at Ellis Park; nice fit with the locals at this level. Saida logged two, crisp half-mile works since speed and fade in last; big-time, front-running threat. Bonita Springs is fresh and was a game second at this level two starts back; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Sir Ballantine has worked four times since regressing in last start; rail draw at 9 furlongs is the clincher. Casses Story was a game second in last at Churchill Downs and owns a win and a second in two starts at Saratoga; dangerous. Uncle Mojo is speedy, owns fast figures and gets class relief; easily could take this. Virtual Machine owns swift numbers on best efforts; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Madison’s Luna looms the controlling speed with heads-up ride in compact field. Hofburg makes first start since finishing third in Belmont Stakes last out; likely underlay. American Lincoln was pace and trip compromised when a clear-cut second in last; don’t ignore.

TENTH: Lady Vicki makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and first start for Danny Gargan barn; career-best predicted. Tequila Sunday took backward step in last start after being dq’d from front-running win in previous race; bounce-back threat. Third Card Down gets blinkers and Lasix after non-threatening fifth in debut; forward move expected. Lightworker was a clear-cut second in last; must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list. Trinni Ninja has finished third in last two starts; must consider.

