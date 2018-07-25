TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews’ Saratoga selections for Saturday, July 28

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: FLAMEAWAY (10); Best Value: AIRE BUENO (2)

FIRST: Winning Factor was a solid second in debut; experience edge in field of mostly newcomers. Party With Friends is from a dam that has thrown three grass winners; could be the goods. Bucktail Spinner adds blinkers and could play out as the dominant front-runner.

SECOND: Aire Bueno gets confident price hike after game third in 14-horse field at Monmouth last time; call based on price. Nileator makes first start since claimed by high-percentage barn; very interesting. Western Reserve is speedy and drops; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Gray Nile returns to maiden-claiming ranks after tough-trip fifth in last. Air On Fire was second when an absurd 1-10 last time; untouchable price once again. Rucksack is fleet-footed and starts from the fence; don’t ignore.

FOURTH: Bowl of Kisses is quick from gate, rested and training sharply; controlling speed. Fair Regis tallied solid final fraction when winning last; very playable. My Roxy Girl has finished second in last five starts; minor spoils once again?

FIFTH: Wild Medagliad’oro compiled eye-catching work tab for debut; best guess. Aurelius Maximus makes first start for Chad Brown; you know the drill. Olympic Express is the only member of field above the AE line that has started; must consider.

SIXTH: Dr. Shane was a front-running winner on dirt in last; transfers razor-sharp form to grass. Rapt owns fast late-pace figures and makes peak start of form cycle; very dangerous. Abatement was pace compromised when fourth in stateside debut; improvement expected.

SEVENTH: Promises Fulfilled is posted inside of main rival for the lead and projects as the swiftest of the swift with aggressive ride. World of Trouble also is fleet-footed and hails from Jason Servis stable; if chalk is your game. Soutache could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.

EIGHTH: Warrior’s Club should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Imperial Hint is speedy, firing bullets and owns very fast final figures; be no surprise. Switzerland is 4-for-4 this year; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Bigger Picture was pace and trip compromised when third in Grade 1 United Nations at Monmouth last month; more to give. Hi Happy looms the controlling speed in Bowling Green field that’s light on front-runners. Sadler’s Joy packs powerful punch and loves Spa sod; big-time player.

TENTH: Flameaway is speedy, starts from the fence and is 1-for-1 at Saratoga; career best predicted. Tenfold has trained sharply since even fifth in Belmont Stakes; worth long look. Vino Rosso also has been idle since the Belmont and owns field’s fastest final figures on “A” efforts.

ELEVENTH: Frippery has drilled three times since chasing swift splits when a strong second in overnight stakes at Delaware last out; ready for prime tine. Too Charming fired 3-furlong bullet since game placing in overnight stakes at Monmouth last out; very interesting. Sippin Kitten is another that has trained strongly since finishing second in last start; dangerous. Reversethedecision has delivered strong efforts when favored in all three starts; for chalk lovers only.

