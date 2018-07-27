TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews’ Saratoga selections for Sunday, July 29

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: DREAM FEVER (1); Best Value: OUTBACK BOB (6)

FIRST: Dream Fever is fleet-footed, rested and starts from the fence; controlling speed. Promises Broken was second as the favorite versus pricier field at Churchill Downs last time; short price once again. Summer Punch owns positional speed; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Magician’s Vanity was pace compromised when an even fifth in last; call based on price in wide-open field. Vip Nation was a clear-cut second at this level at Belmont last out; dangerous. Miko is 1-for-1 on Spa sod; must consider.

THIRD: Factoring has worked three times since late-running fourth last time; more to give. Jo Jo’s Candy was dueled into defeat last; dangerous on soft lead. Angel Food regressed in last start after three strong efforts in a row; bounce-back threat.

FOURTH: Into the South logged two sharp works since game placing in debut at Churchill Downs; rates close call. Merada was third when making first start in same race as top selection; dangerous. Love My Honey is working sharply for debut for Mike Maker; follow the money.

FIFTH: My Bronx Tail is speedy and makes third start of form cycle; now or never. Tapping Colors has finished second in last two starts; very dangerous. Dig Deeper should be aided by cutback to sprint; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Outback Bob fired 5-furlong bullet and makes first start since gelded; career best predicted. Cullum Road owns fast late-pace figures and makes first start since claimed by Mike Maker; worth long look. Pony Up owns a win and two seconds in three grass starts; must consider.

SEVENTH: Have Another consistently has solid late-pace and final figures; call in ultra-contentious dash. Almithmaar is quick from the gate and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Uno Mas Modelo was given 50 days to recover after fast-figured win at Churchill Downs last time; don’t ignore.

EIGHTH: Vici should pack amplified wallop with cutback to abbreviated sprint. Maniacal pursued sizzling splits when a dominant winner in last; easily could take another. Field of Courage drops and worked three times since last start; very interesting.

NINTH: Verve’s Tale loves Spa loam and is working swiftly for first start since May; primed and ready. Farrell is speedy and could prove very tough to collar on a soft lead. Ivy Bell owns four wins and five seconds from last 10 starts; be no surprise.

TENTH: Victory’s Cash runs late and should move forward in second start since seven-month layoff. Powerstroke owns sprinter’s speed and starts from the fence; big-time, front-end threat. Slewacandy makes first start since gelded; worth long look. Spa Jazz drops into maiden-claiming ranks; don’t ignore.

