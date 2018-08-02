Best Bet: FELIX IN FABULA (7) ; Best Value: BITUMEN (4)

FIRST: Lady T N T endured tough trip in well-bet debut; ready to explode in field of newcomers. Tweedia has trained swiftly at Churchill Downs; could be the goods. Mo WheelsUp concluded work tab with half-mile bullet on Oklahoma training track; very interesting.

SECOND: Constant Knight exits sprint prep in last and added ground will play to strength. Santo Antonio owns speed and logged four workouts since last start; dangerous. Perfect Joke adds blinkers and moves to grass after useful sixth in debut; forward move expected.

THIRD: Winston’s Chance is 1-for-1 at Saratoga and ships in from Finger Lakes base after game placing in last; history repeats. Heavy Meddle is quick from the gate and could prove tough on a soft lead. Mighty Zealous drops and has the benefit of a recent race over the track; very interesting.

FOURTH: Bitumen has trained with a purpose since clear-cut win at Belmont on June 2; pairs up. No Distortion fired crisp 5-furlong drill for first start since moving to Tom Amoss barn; dangerous. Fleet Irish gets confident price boost after winning by more than seven lengths last out; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Ready for Rye took backward step in last after fast-figured win two back; rebounds. Tombelaine bested a next-out winner when a determined victor in last; dangerous. Holding Gold owns a win and a second in two starts on Spa sod; must consider.

SIXTH: Irish Intuition tallied solid final fraction when a late-running fourth in debut; more to come. Speedy Solution was a tough-trip third in sprint debut; front-end threat. Seek and Destroy debuts for Chad Brown; aptly named?

SEVENTH: Felix in Fabula tallied improved late-pace figure in last and makes first start since claimed by Danny Gargan; amplified kick predicted. American Power powered past eight rivals when a much-the-best winner in last; very playable. Show Me the Bucks drops, cuts back from route and looms a serious stretch threat if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Mr Maybe owns powerful late wallop and marathon trip should play to strength. Roman Approval is speedy and gets class relief; very dangerous. Aire Bueno could impact if fractions get fast and furious.

NINTH: Mathematician could get the early jump in field that’s light on speed. Im the Captain Now runs late and is favorably posted on the rail; worth long look. Thunder Mesa made thunderous run to break maiden on Churchill Downs grass last out; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Outplay could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Timeline was a front-running second in last and owns faster back numbers; dangerous. Patch could be the one to roll past them all in the lane if fractions get hot and hectic.

ELEVENTH: Raspberry Swirl overcame rough trip when winning debut last September; tight work tab for return is the clincher. Shanghai Glory is fleet-footed and could prove very tough to collar on an unchallenged lead. Tres Charmant logged only win on Spa grass and is training swiftly for first start since May; worth long look. Passing Moments could pass them all in the stretch if pace meltdown comes to pass.