TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews’ Saratoga selections for Sunday, Aug. 5

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: FELIX IN FABULA (7) ; Best Value: BITUMEN (4)

FIRST: Lady T N T endured tough trip in well-bet debut; ready to explode in field of newcomers. Tweedia has trained swiftly at Churchill Downs; could be the goods. Mo WheelsUp concluded work tab with half-mile bullet on Oklahoma training track; very interesting.

SECOND: Constant Knight exits sprint prep in last and added ground will play to strength. Santo Antonio owns speed and logged four workouts since last start; dangerous. Perfect Joke adds blinkers and moves to grass after useful sixth in debut; forward move expected.

THIRD: Winston’s Chance is 1-for-1 at Saratoga and ships in from Finger Lakes base after game placing in last; history repeats. Heavy Meddle is quick from the gate and could prove tough on a soft lead. Mighty Zealous drops and has the benefit of a recent race over the track; very interesting.

FOURTH: Bitumen has trained with a purpose since clear-cut win at Belmont on June 2; pairs up. No Distortion fired crisp 5-furlong drill for first start since moving to Tom Amoss barn; dangerous. Fleet Irish gets confident price boost after winning by more than seven lengths last out; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Ready for Rye took backward step in last after fast-figured win two back; rebounds. Tombelaine bested a next-out winner when a determined victor in last; dangerous. Holding Gold owns a win and a second in two starts on Spa sod; must consider.

SIXTH: Irish Intuition tallied solid final fraction when a late-running fourth in debut; more to come. Speedy Solution was a tough-trip third in sprint debut; front-end threat. Seek and Destroy debuts for Chad Brown; aptly named?

SEVENTH: Felix in Fabula tallied improved late-pace figure in last and makes first start since claimed by Danny Gargan; amplified kick predicted. American Power powered past eight rivals when a much-the-best winner in last; very playable. Show Me the Bucks drops, cuts back from route and looms a serious stretch threat if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Mr Maybe owns powerful late wallop and marathon trip should play to strength. Roman Approval is speedy and gets class relief; very dangerous. Aire Bueno could impact if fractions get fast and furious.

NINTH: Mathematician could get the early jump in field that’s light on speed. Im the Captain Now runs late and is favorably posted on the rail; worth long look. Thunder Mesa made thunderous run to break maiden on Churchill Downs grass last out; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Outplay could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Timeline was a front-running second in last and owns faster back numbers; dangerous. Patch could be the one to roll past them all in the lane if fractions get hot and hectic.

ELEVENTH: Raspberry Swirl overcame rough trip when winning debut last September; tight work tab for return is the clincher. Shanghai Glory is fleet-footed and could prove very tough to collar on an unchallenged lead. Tres Charmant logged only win on Spa grass and is training swiftly for first start since May; worth long look. Passing Moments could pass them all in the stretch if pace meltdown comes to pass.

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Yankees pitcher J.A. Happ looks on from the Happ goes on DL with virus, won’t pitch vs. Sox
The Yankees' CC Sabathia pauses after walking in Yankees suffer ugly loss to Red Sox in series opener
Yankees pitcher Sonny Gray talks with pitching coach Lennon: Yankees rotation is just a mess
The Cardinals' Luke Voit stands in the dugout Yankees call up Luke Voit and put him in starting lineup
The Mets' Wilmer Flores flips the ball to Mets throw another one away in loss to Braves
Yankees pitcher Sonny Gray leaves a game against Sonny Gray demoted from Yankees’ rotation