Best bet: DREAMERS AND ME (9)

Best value: SPECTACULAR PLUM (4)

FIRST: Molly's Party made sustained late run when third in sprint debut; added ground should play to strength. Caralicious adds blinkers and could play out as the controlling speed; very interesting. Ok Honey fired crisp half-mile work since rallying for fourth in debut; don't ignore.

SECOND: Brooklyn Gerty logged tight work tab for first start in more than a year; call in soft maiden field. Malarkey owns two seconds from three starts; logical threat. Free Kitty is speedy and gets class relief; must consider.

THIRD: Cross Multiply cuts back to abbreviated sprint and should pack enhanced wallop. Surface Strike makes first start since claimed by Michelle Nevin; dangerous. Dove Shoot fell victim to pace pressure in debut; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Spectacular Plum was compromised by slow splits when a better-than-it-looks third in last; more to come. Flat Bill compiled sharp work tab for first start since claimed by Brad Cox; worth long look. Congruity was a front-running winner in last and has paired up strong efforts in the past.

FIFTH: Southeast needed last and owns faster back figures; call in cheap restricted claimer. Foolish Ghost will be aided by class drop and return to dirt; dangerous. Flatexcel bounced in last after game placing in prior; rebound potential.

SIXTH: Black Tide is fleet-footed and has the benefit of the rail; wire to wire with proper ride. Ticonderoga packs potent late kick and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. King Kreesa is speedy and owns swift numbers on best efforts; must consider.

SEVENTH: Puffery is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle. Pink Twist was a clear-cut second when favored in last; logical short-priced player once again. Salty Smile took backward step in last after stringing six strong efforts in a row; more than good enough on "A" game.

EIGHTH: Kreesie gets much-needed added ground after even fifth in last; breakthrough predicted. Mentality is fresh, training sharply and will be favorably positioned near the front; very dangerous. Byself is speedy and owns fast dirt numbers; demand value in turf debut.

NINTH: Dreamers and Me tallied solid late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in debut; amplified kick predicted. Andretta owns three seconds and a third from five starts; be no surprise. Mama Mary sheds the shades after failing as the favorite both career starts; gets job done today? Carrera Cat makes third start since nine-month layoff after strong third in last; don't ignore.