Best bet: LOST IN MANHATTAN (10)

Best value: TRUSTWORTHY (4)

FIRST: Planet Trailblazer is working with a purpose for first start since October and owns a win and a third in two starts at the Spa. Taruca ships in for high-octane Wayne Catalano barn and returns to dirt; very interesting. Quai Voltaire was victimized by poor start in last; worth long look at long price.

SECOND: Amazing Audrey was pace- and trip-compromised at longer trip last time; amplified wallop at shorter route. Kickin Kimberly is riding a forward line on the numbers and has the benefit of the rail; very dangerous. Red Curls makes first start with maiden-claiming tag for crafty Roy Lerman barn; don't ignore.

THIRD: Quick Release is quick from the gate and looms the main speed on the fence with aggressive ride. Luz Mimi packs potent late kick and could be in the garden spot if top selection fails to handle the distance. You Know Too gets class relief and owns fast figures on best efforts; likely underlay.

FOURTH: Trustworthy drops after earning improved pace figure in last; breakthrough predicted. Lookin at Blessing needs help up front but faces weakest field to date and starts from the fence; very interesting. Shamsaan drops and returns to dirt; wake-up potential.

FIFTH: Devious Charm is from a dam that has thrown three grass winners; timid call in field jammed with newcomers. Oceans of Love in by a top-notch turf sire; follow the money. Fierce Scarlett is from a prolific turf mare and debuts for Chad Brown; would it surprise you?

SIXTH: Proletariat took backward step in last after a string of fast figures; only member of field with a win on Spa loam. Leap to Glory leaped to lead and kept on going last time; front-running danger once again. Elios Milos has delivered strong efforts in both starts; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Lady Joan projects as the controlling speed in small field that's light on front-runners. Nyx Warrior runs late and makes peak start of form cycle; price will be tempting. Empressof the Nile is 1-for-1 on Spa sod; could easily take this.

EIGHTH: Alley to Calvary was a useful third in first start since two-month layoff last time; forward move predicted. Kat O Mine displayed improved early foot when making first start since November last time; duly tightened and dangerous. Cause Me Grief also is fleet-footed and has hit the board in four of five starts; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Always Sunshine logged two, crisp 5-furlong works since fast-figured score at Delaware last out; ready for prime time. Mr. Crow was dueled into defeat in Grade 1 A G Vanderbilt Handicap last out; very dangerous. Silver Ride owns swift numbers and is training sharply for first start in 49 days; big-time player.

10TH: Lost in Manhattan, from a dam that has thrown three turf winners, was a non-stressful fourth in dirt debut and fired 5-furlong bullet in the interim; set for best. Center City is speedy and adds blinkers; must be considered if able to escape AE list. Lumberer moves to grass after making forward move on the numbers last time; worth long look. Plebe, the only member of field above AE line to have raced on grass, has trained consistently since solid third in debut; very playable. Ro Jo concluded work tab with 5-furlong bullet; follow the money.