Best bet: SIR TRUEBADOUR (8)

Best value: EXCELLENT SUNSET (7)

FIRST: You're Killin Me is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes third start of form cycle. Make the Rules is speedy, drops and gets favorable cutback in distance. Slot is fresh and training sharply; must consider.

SECOND: Joe's Smokin Gun outworked 73 rivals after finishing second to a much-the-best winner in last; now or never. Singapore Trader drops and owns fast figures; very dangerous. Straitouta Congtin is improving and could be aided by added ground; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Data Driven packs solid late kick and makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro. Big Guy Ian, reclaimed by Rudy Rodriguez last out, is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Yourdreamsormine ships in for the high-octane Jorge Navarro barn; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Fire Key, 2-for-3 on Spa sod, regressed in last after game placing in prior; rebounds. Fear No Evil gets price boost after clear-cut win in last; dangerous. Browse compiled solid work tab for first start in three months; worth long look.

FIFTH: Teletype moves to grass after speed and fade in debut; duly tightened. Varenka was a useful third in debut on Laurel turf last month; very interesting. Speedy Solution could play out as the main speed if aggressively ridden from the rail.

SIXTH: Lady Apple drops back in with maidens after forcing swift splits in opening day stakes; timid call in field with dangerous-looking newcomers. Feedback makes first start for Chad Brown; would a victory shock you? Wild Moment fetched $450K as a yearling last September; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Excellent Sunset tallied rapid late-pace figure when winning stateside debut at Ellis Park last time; ready for the big time. Transaction Tax is speedy and will prove a very tough customer on a soft lead; very playable. Gondora gets Lasix for U.S. debut for Christophe Clement; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Sir Truebadour set sharp splits when a wire-to-wire winner in Churchill Downs stakes last out; more to come. Call Paul lived up to heavy tote support when a fast-figured winner in debut at Delaware Park; very dangerous. Tight Ten has trained strongly since visually impressive win in debut; right in the thick of wide-open Saratoga Special.

NINTH: Tricky Escape notched rapid final fraction when winning Grade 3 stakes at Delaware last month; ready for prime time. Santa Monica won Grade 2 on Woodbine grass last out and hails from Chad Brown barn; likely underlay. Mom's On Strike has won five of last seven starts; obvious threat.

10TH: Dizzy owns speed and is training with a purpose for move to grass. Trish the Dish made mild rally when a useful sixth in sprint debut; additional ground could be key. Tula endured rough trip after taking heavy betting in debut at Delaware; very interesting. Structural Deficit debuts for Chad Brown; you know the routine.