Best bet: FLOWERS FOR LISA (7)

Best value: STARLITE MISSION (8)

FIRST: Grandmas Favorite is training strongly for first start since December; primed and ready. Fooch is quick from the gate and fired half-mile bullet on Aug. 3; big-time, front-end threat. Slick Silver also is speedy and could prove very tough if able to shake clear.

SECOND: Arewehavingfunyet makes quick return and gets favorable cutback in distance; amplified kick predicted. Asian's Way regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat. Daria's Angel is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Shanghai Dreams has trained sharply since late-running fourth in sprint debut; added ground and first-time Lasix seal the deal. J C S Star owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough to collar in an unchallenged lead. Grand Banks is 0-for-20 but owns fast numbers on best efforts; must be considered.

FOURTH: Skychief projects as the controlling speed in first grass start. Baggins was "dead on the board" and ran accordingly in race moved to wet main track last time; return to turf is key. Seismic Jolt was bought for $800K this past April; could be the goods.

FIFTH: Tequila Sunday was victimized by slow start and sloppy surface last time; good spot. Party in the Sand is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very playable. Lightworker took backward step in last after game placing in prior; bounce-back threat.

SIXTH: Karen's Gem was a hard-charging third in last and owns faster back numbers. Reata's Reward exits wire-to-wire wins in last two starts; front-end threat once again. Lou's Chardonnay tallied swift-numbered win on Spa soil on July 29; big-time player.

SEVENTH: Flowers for Lisa gets confident price hike after winning third straight last time; more to come. You're to Blame owns fast late-pace and final figures; dangerous. Bonus Points could impact if fractions get hot and hectic.

EIGHTH: Starlite Mission has trained strongly since determined front-end maiden score last month; pairs up. My Roxy Girl has finished second five times in a row; continues trend? Take Charge Aubrey should pack intensified late wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Vincento overcame slow fractions and traffic trouble when a winner for this price last time; more to give. Wicked Freud owns swift numbers and makes peak start of form cycle; very dangerous. Changewilldoyagood is a front-running threat on best efforts; must consider. Mobridge earned three wins and a second from last five starts; must be factored into the mix.





