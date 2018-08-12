Best bet: PURR CAT (10)

Best value: DESERT ISLE (7)

FIRST: Impazible Creek drops and makes quick return after speed and fade last week; forward move predicted. Our Whim has finished second in last two starts; continues trend? Cool as You Like compiled sharp work tab for first start since November; more than good enough on "A" game.

SECOND: Elegant Zip chased fast fractions when a clear-cut second in debut; more to come. Tossup has worked strongly since finishing second when making first start in Lynbrook Stakes; could easily take this. Mats Checkride logged solid training tab for debut; follow the money.

THIRD: Greatreviews is speedy and firing bullets for first start since June; controlling front-runner. Breaking Bread, 1-for-1 at the Spa, could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; very dangerous. No Need to Appeal needed last and owns fast back numbers; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Avery Maeve owns a win on Saratoga turf and should pack amplified kick with cutback to abbreviated sprint. Bowl of Kisses is quick from the gate and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Texas Music was an even third over the course on July 29 and Anthony Quartarolo barn is enjoying strong meeting; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Big Brown Cat moves to dirt after tough trip in turf debut; improvement predicted. Bull Feathers has worked two times since making mild rally in debut July 25; forward move expected. Salt Hay Bay compiled tight work tab for first start for Rudy Rodriguez; stay tuned to the tote.

SIXTH: Becker's Galaxy is fleet-footed and gets class relief; main speed in compact field. Turco Bravo runs late and looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Tapin Mojo has been idle for nearly two years but owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

SEVENTH: Desert Isle is firing bullets for first grass start for struggling Graham Motion stable; gets barn's first win. Kidoro, another that's is working with a purpose, makes grass debut for Chad Brown; need more? Soar From Shadows logged fast late-pace figures on turf this past spring; must be considered.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: It's All Relevant compiled eye-catching work slate for first start in nearly a year; primed and ready in ultra-contentious field. Still Krz owns speed and fast figures but takes troubling price drop; fire sale? Bolita Boyz regressed in last after pairing up fast figures in prior two starts; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Elsa has fired bullets since visually impressive victory in debut at Laurel; more to come. Chelsea Cloisters outworked 98 rivals in half-mile drill last week; very dangerous. Stillwater Cove owns bullet-like speed and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

10TH: Purr Cat notched deceptively fast late-pace figure in debut on Santa Anita sod last October and compiled tight work tab for return; set for best. Call the Cat, also sidelined since last fall, owns speed and is firing bullets for return; very interesting. King Orb logged solid numbers in all three starts; logical, short-priced player. Overnight Success makes third start of form cycle and hails from Jason Servis stable; right in the thick of this.