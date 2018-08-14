Best bet: CODRINGTON (4)

Best value: CYPRIANA (7)

FIRST: Hello Holiday regressed in last start after earning fast internal and final numbers in prior; rebounds. Hubbadahubbadaboom owns fast dirt numbers but has failed as the favorite in last two starts; you've been warned. Fried Baloney should pack amplified kick with cutback to abbreviated sprint; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Verdant Pastures, 1-for-1 on Spa loam, compiled eye-catching work tab for first start since May. Frostie Anne wheels back in a hurry after front-end score on Sunday; very dangerous. Land Mine consistently delivers strong efforts; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Trinni Juice endured rough journey in last but owns fast back numbers and should offer playable price. Giant Boo Boo is speedy but has finished second three times from four starts; minor award again? The I Man makes third start since seven-month layoff; improvement expected.

FOURTH: Codrington makes second start since claimed by Mike Maker (21 percent) after taking backward step in last; rebounds. Hope's Roar is another that regressed in most recent after game placing in prior; very playable. Fast Track Kathern is 1-for-1 on Saratoga grass; must consider.

FIFTH: Center City adds blinkers after displaying improved speed in last; switch to top-notch, front-end rider seals the deal. The Grand Canal was a clear-cut second behind a much-the-best winner in debut; must respect. Kadens Courage, one of seven newcomers in field, concluded work tab with 5-furlong bullet; could be the goods.

SIXTH: Silencia silenced four rivals when a wire-to-wire winner in the slop last time; transfers form to turf. Southern Gal compiled tight work tab for first start since November; potent layoff barn. Dream Passage makes first start since claimed by Brad Cox after determined maiden win last month; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Cypriana fired swift half-mile drill since non-stressful seventh in last start; breakthrough effort predicted. Palladian Bridge is speedy and makes third start since four-month absence; big-time threat. Laney does best running in the lane and would be aided by hot pace.

EIGHTH: Mascarello gets confident price boost after front-end score in last at Suffolk Downs; owns a win and a second in two starts on Spa sod. Mo Diddley owns positional speed and is riding a forward line on internal numbers; very interesting. Manoffire closes in sprints and could be aided by longer trip. Macagone is firing bullets for first start since claimed by Michelle Nevin; don't ignore.

NINTH: Gins and Tins set swift splits when a wire-to-wire maiden winner last time on Monmouth turf; ready for prime time. Good Good tallied solid late-pace figure when winning as the favorite in debut on Gulfstream dirt; should handle surface switch. Stillwater Cove, one of four uncoupled Wes Ward-trained runners in field, has drilled sharply at Keeneland since returning from Ascot; what a game.

10TH: Via Castagna logged fast final figure two starts back and now makes first outing with maiden-claiming tag; throw deep in cheap nightcap. American Rule is training sharply for first start since moving to Steve Asmussen stable; very dangerous. Metaphorical drops after failing to fire in the slop last time; don't ignore. The Chamo owns three seconds and four thirds from nine starts; underneath player in exotics.