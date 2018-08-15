Best Bet: REFLECTED STAR (10); Best Value: DADDY IS A LEGEND (8)

FIRST: Florentine Kitten makes third start of form cycle and will offer playable price if able to escape AE list. Ding Dong Ditch, also outside body of race, was clear-cut second in last. Shiloh Lane will be aided by return to grass; worth long look at long odds. Azzendine drops and starts from fence; short price is the problem.

SECOND: Southern Bridge tallied swift late-pace figure when fifth in debut; more to give. My America was useful seventh in debut and could move forward with switch to sod. Perceived debuts for Chad Brown; you know the routine.

THIRD: Helooksthepart gets confident price boost after tough-trip sixth in last; call based on price potential. Sir Ballentine drops and gets favorable cutback to sprint; dangerous. Forge was strong second in last and owns faster back figures; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Borracho tallied better-than-it-looks final fraction after rough start in debut; call in race that's jammed with pricey newcomers. Ahead of Plan was bought for $475k this past April and now debuts for Chad Brown; could it really be that simple? Principled, a $320k yearling, concluded work tab with 5-furlong bullet; happy hunting.

FIFTH: Richie'swildcat owns bullet-like speed and fired 5-furlong bullet on Spa loam on Aug. 1; swiftest of the swift. Simona, a tough-trip sixth last time, meets speed-laden field that could play to her strength; very playable. Our Girl Abby delivers strong effort with machine-like consistency; must be considered.

SIXTH: Wild Medagliad'oro notched rapid late-pace figure when a hard-charging second in debut; more to give. Most Mischief made incremental progression on the numbers in second start; very interesting. Code of Honor compiled tight work tab for debut; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Cha Cha Heels is training with a purpose for return from eight-month layoff for Rudy Rodriguez; primed and ready. Seeking the Blue owns speed and should be advantageously placed in large field; very dangerous. Hollywood Cat was compromised by wide trip when fourth as the favorite in last; logical, short-priced player. Lovely La La was a clear-cut winner the first time she touched turf for Chad Brown; underlay material.

EIGHTH: Daddy is a Legend fired crisp 5-furlong drill since clear-cut score in Lake George; recent victory over course is key. Andina Del Sur makes third start of form cycle after finishing fourth behind top selection in Lake George; easily could close the gap. Rushing Fall (four wins and a second from five starts) and Significant Form (logs fast figures) are an uncoupled entry for Chad Brown barn; is this really fair?

NINTH: She's a Julie has trained impressively since "geared down" win in the Iowa Oaks last time; pairs up. Talk Veuve to Me, an easy winner of Indiana Oaks when 10 cents on the dollar last out, also has worked swiftly in the interim; right in the thick of contentious Alabama. Midnight Bisou owns four wins, three seconds and a third from eight starts; obvious threat.

TENTH: Reflected Star is speedy, rested and training sharply; sitting on ready. Poshsky returns to grass and packs potent kick on best efforts. Expected Ruler was game second when facing pricier group last out; must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list. Altar Boy has been idle since voided claim on March 4; dangerous if all is well.