Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
79° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Sunday, Aug. 19

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: OUTRAGEOUS BET (6); Best Value: VICAR'S LEGEND (10)

FIRST: Saida moves to grass after front-end score at this level in the slop last time; handles any surface. Miss Aja Brown never got going in same last race as top selection; return to turf is key. Glory to Kitten could be ideally positioned in stalker's seat if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Duncastle exits speed tightener in first start since six-month layoff last out; breakthrough predicted. Leinster has trained swiftly since clear-cut second in race over the track; very dangerous. Pennyforyrthoughts was a strong second in debut at Laurel; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Her Latest Film was a solid third after chasing very swift splits in last at Belmont; softer flow predicted. Alternative Energy failed to get the job done when favored in debut; if betting underlays is your thing. Say It Softly moves to grass with fast dirt numbers; don't ignore.

FOURTH: A Place to Shine logged two endurance-building works for first start since May; call based on price potential. Moonlit Garden is also fresh and owns fast figures on best efforts. Awestruck is speedy and posted on the fence; big-time, front-running threat.

FIFTH: Shannon's Girl tallied quick late-pace figure when a hard-charging second in debut; more to come. Speedy Solution owns speed but needs scratches to escape AE list; consider if she draws in. Newspaperofrecord is one of two uncoupled Chad Brown firsters; what a game.

SIXTH: Outrageous Bet runs late and should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to abbreviated sprint. Sparky was compromised by wide trip when fifth as the favorite in last; dangerous with better journey. Belleville Spring is speedy and fired crisp half-mile drill since last start; very playable.

SEVENTH: Mo Wheels Up compiled swift work tab in nine-horse field with eight newcomers; happy hunting. Shanghai Bonnie is firing bullets at Fair Hill training center; stay tuned to the tote. Two Dozen Roses moves to dirt after making middle move and flattening in turf debut; must consider.

EIGHTH: Wonderful Light is working with a purpose and owns stalker's style in small but contentious field. Behavioral Bias tallied rapid pace and final figures when a game second in last; bounces today? Life in Shambles makes first start since claimed by Jason Servis; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Nakamura consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures; rates call over uncoupled entry mate. Strike, also from Graham Motion barn, is speedy and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Cullum Road was a tough-trip fifth in last; worth long look at long price.

TENTH: Vicar's Legend is riding a forward line on the numbers and notched half-mile drill since last start; more to give. Blinded Vision is fleet-footed and training consistently; dangerous. La Cat Warrior makes first start with restricted-claiming tag; don't ignore. Over Rider makes first start since claimed and owns fast back figures; very interesting.

Steve
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge looks on from the Aaron Judge throws at 90 feet as rehab progresses
Bucky Dent, right, is embraced by Yankees Forty years later, Dent, Torrez still talking about the HR 
Quarterbacks Josh McCown, Sam Darnold and Teddy Bridgewater Jets' QB competition still 'cloudy'
Mets pitcher Bobby Wahl delivers in the third Wahl goes on disabled list, not Nimmo
Kelsi LoNigro, shown playing for Bayport Blue-Point High SBU women's lacrosse adds 4 transfers to 2019 roster
Mets prospect Peter Alonso, here after hitting a Mets prospect watch: Alonso an RBI machine at Vegas