Best Bet: OUTRAGEOUS BET (6); Best Value: VICAR'S LEGEND (10)

FIRST: Saida moves to grass after front-end score at this level in the slop last time; handles any surface. Miss Aja Brown never got going in same last race as top selection; return to turf is key. Glory to Kitten could be ideally positioned in stalker's seat if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Duncastle exits speed tightener in first start since six-month layoff last out; breakthrough predicted. Leinster has trained swiftly since clear-cut second in race over the track; very dangerous. Pennyforyrthoughts was a strong second in debut at Laurel; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Her Latest Film was a solid third after chasing very swift splits in last at Belmont; softer flow predicted. Alternative Energy failed to get the job done when favored in debut; if betting underlays is your thing. Say It Softly moves to grass with fast dirt numbers; don't ignore.

FOURTH: A Place to Shine logged two endurance-building works for first start since May; call based on price potential. Moonlit Garden is also fresh and owns fast figures on best efforts. Awestruck is speedy and posted on the fence; big-time, front-running threat.

FIFTH: Shannon's Girl tallied quick late-pace figure when a hard-charging second in debut; more to come. Speedy Solution owns speed but needs scratches to escape AE list; consider if she draws in. Newspaperofrecord is one of two uncoupled Chad Brown firsters; what a game.

SIXTH: Outrageous Bet runs late and should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to abbreviated sprint. Sparky was compromised by wide trip when fifth as the favorite in last; dangerous with better journey. Belleville Spring is speedy and fired crisp half-mile drill since last start; very playable.

SEVENTH: Mo Wheels Up compiled swift work tab in nine-horse field with eight newcomers; happy hunting. Shanghai Bonnie is firing bullets at Fair Hill training center; stay tuned to the tote. Two Dozen Roses moves to dirt after making middle move and flattening in turf debut; must consider.

EIGHTH: Wonderful Light is working with a purpose and owns stalker's style in small but contentious field. Behavioral Bias tallied rapid pace and final figures when a game second in last; bounces today? Life in Shambles makes first start since claimed by Jason Servis; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Nakamura consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures; rates call over uncoupled entry mate. Strike, also from Graham Motion barn, is speedy and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Cullum Road was a tough-trip fifth in last; worth long look at long price.

TENTH: Vicar's Legend is riding a forward line on the numbers and notched half-mile drill since last start; more to give. Blinded Vision is fleet-footed and training consistently; dangerous. La Cat Warrior makes first start with restricted-claiming tag; don't ignore. Over Rider makes first start since claimed and owns fast back figures; very interesting.