Best Bet: LITTLE CODE (6); Best Value: MILLIES PARTY BOY (9)

FIRST: Mohican took backward step in last after hard-charging win in previous race; rebounds. Mini Miles is speedy and drops; worth long look. The Queens Jules also gets class relief and returns to grass; right in the thick of this. Rappel spun his wheels in the slop last time but was a determined winner on grass in previous start; must consider.

SECOND: Puffin Patty makes quick return and moves to preferred footing; price drop seals the deal. Wappinger was an even third at this level in last; be no surprise. Lutenanny ships in from Maryland after firing bullet drill at Laurel last week; very interesting.

THIRD: Point to Remember tallied very fast late-pace figure when a game second in last; more to give. Chateau is fleet-footed and fresh; big-time player. Labeq also returns from layoff and earned fast figure in most recent dirt start; very dangerous.

FOURTH: Super Simple was unjustly dq'd after apparently winning last; rights the wrong. Miss Hanna Jo debuts for Chad Brown; enough said. Irish Hustle is from a dam that has produced a turf winner; worth long look.

FIFTH: Roll Tide Roll rolled to a visually impressive score in last at Finger Lakes; pairs up. Rectify bounced in last after fast-figured win in presvious start; rebound threat. Missle Bomb is speedy and riding a four-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Little Code ships up for Jersey after clear-cut win on Monmouth grass; ready for prime time. Arch of Troy was a game second over the course in last; dangerous if able to escape AE list. Aikenetta is fleet-footed and fired swift 5-furlong drill since last start; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Rumble Doll rambles late and returns from two-month freshener; rates close call. Touch of Bling is 1-for-1 on Spa sod and gets favorable cutback in distance; very dangerous. Jumby Bay logged four tightly grouped works for first start in 52 days; must consider.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Control Group, 2-for-2 on Spa loam, is speedy and posted on the rail. Pat On the Back was a determined winner in last and owns faster back figures. Twisted Tom was empty when 75 cents on the dollar last time; willing to take short price again?

NINTH: Millies Party Boy makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and tallied career-best number over this turf course last summer. Riendo worked four times since making incremental move on the numbers last time; developing and dangerous. Cuarenta moves to grass and gets added ground after late-running fifth in dirt sprint debut; likely underlay. Run for Boston is favorably posted on the fence in bulky field.