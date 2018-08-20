Best Bet: BROADWAY BAY (5); Best Value: PARLAPIANO (7)

FIRST: Boss Man bossed a field on the lead when a clear-cut winner over the Spa jumps on Aug. 1; more to come. Surprising Soul was a 10-length winner at the distance in Grade 3 stakes last time; very dangerous. Salix gets Lasix for stateside debut; must consider.

SECOND: Special Risk projects as the controlling speed in third start of form cycle. Promises Broken owns stalker's style and will be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. B Three owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

THIRD: Stroll Daddy moves to grass after even fifth in dirt debut; from a dam that has thrown a grass winner. Halladay could play out as the dominant front-runner in first grass start; very dangerous. Party With Friends, from a dam that has thrown three grass winners, moves to turf for Chad Brown; easily could take this.

FOURTH: Danielle's Pride regressed in last after willing second in previous start; rebounds. Smiles From Sadie earned fast pace and final figures when second by a pole last time; very dangerous. Hit a Provisional made strong late rally when second in debut and could be aided by added ground.

FIFTH: Broadway Bay gets price hike after five-length win in last at Finger Lakes; pairs up. Mr. Buff owns fast figures and is training swiftly but may prefer shorter distance; mixed message. All About Ashley was vanned off last time but owns fast back figures; demand square price.

SIXTH: Business Expense gets confident class boost after hard-charging victory in last; more to come. Keep Quiet is speedy and fired 5-furlong bullet for first start since June; very playable. Total Tap makes first start since gelded for crafty connections; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Parlapiano exits useful third in first start since eight-month absence; forward move predicted. Mrs. Orb outworked 76 rivals in half-mile drill on Aug. 10 and should be aided by cutback to sprint; big-time player. Adorina was a clear-cut second behind a runaway winner in debut; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Table for Six logged half-mile work since failing in the slop last time; return to turf is key. Broken Border owns fast numbers but has failed as the favorite in last two starts; you've been warned. Alabama Bound is riding a forward line on the numbers; worth long look at long price.

NINTH: Patterson Cross was compromised by soft splits when a better-than-it-looks fourth in last; set for best in third start of form cycle. Mr Maybe runs late and has the benefit of the rail for marathon trip. Wake Forest also packs potent late kick on best efforts.

TENTH: No Limit Babe is rested and training with a purpose; rates call in wide-open nightcap. Wild Type drops into maiden claimer after regressing in last; bounce-back threat. Bel Cuore concluded work tab with swift half-mile drill; could be a runner. Change of Control debuts for Chad Brown; OK?