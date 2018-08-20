Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Friday, Aug. 24

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: TAKE CHARGE AUBREY (9); Best Value: FREUD'S AFFAIR (2)

FIRST: Pipes logged two endurance-building works since late-running third in dirt debut; move to grass is key. Bozzini also makes first grass start and could play out as the controlling speed; worth long look. Wicked Grin debuts for Christophe Clement; stay tuned to the tote.

SECOND: Freud's Affair fired 5-furlong bullet since tallying improved pace figure in last start; forward move on final numbers predicted. H Man makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez after sitting the pocket when winning last; same setup on Friday? Bluegrass Express needed last and owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

THIRD: Evaluator has worked three times since game placing in last; more to give. Analyze the Odds failed to get the job done when 70 cents on the dollar in NY Derby last time; disappoints at short odds again? Speke is another that failed as the favorite in last; potential underlay.

FOURTH: Shak's Hidden Gem was compromised by wide journey when fourth in debut; call based on price potential. Shady Shady Shady has drilled three times since game placing in first start; easily could take this. Seven Jewels makes first grass start for Brad Cox (34 percent); very interesting if price is right.

FIFTH: Bankit drew off to facile score the first time he touched Spa loam; three sharp works in the interim seals the deal. La Fuerza has been ultra-impressive in winning both starts; easily could take another. Bustin to Be Loved fired 3-furlong bullet since winning debut at 19-1 on Aug. 6; if you didn't go to the wedding . . . !

SIXTH: Polar Axis is speedy, rested and training with a purpose. Frisky Magician packs potent late punch and will be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Discretionary Marq won last and looms a front-end threat in contentious field.

SEVENTH: Collegeville Girl set solid splits when a wire-to-wire winner in debut; more to come. Party Like Grandma was crushed on the board and then crushed her rivals when an 11-length winner in debut at Finger Lakes; very dangerous. She's Trouble broke maiden by an expanding five lengths last time; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Feeling Bossy is fresh and logged fast late-pace figure in lone start on Spa sod last summer; rates close call. Fifty Five almost always fires strong efforts but looms another Chad Brown-trained underlay. Tizzelle logged three tight works for first start in 69 days; dangerous on "A" effort.

NINTH: Take Charge Aubrey wheels back in a hurry after good-looking score just 11 days ago; pairs up wins. Rachel's Blue Moon has trained sharply since front-end victory last month; very playable. English Soul is fleet-footed and owns fast figures but must overcome tough post at short price; you've been warned.

TENTH: Black Tide owns bullet-like speed and projects as the swiftest of the swift with aggressive ride. Offering Plan owns fast late-pace figures and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection gets hooked on the lead; another potentially over-bet Chad Brown runner. Rapt comes from the clouds and is another that would be aided by hot fractions.

ELEVENTH: Causforcelebration owns sit-and-pounce running style that could be well served in wide-open nightcap. No Worries Mate makes first start since gelded for Jeremiah Englehart; improvement expected. Wild William has yet to take a backward step on the numbers in three starts; right in the thick of this. Brockmoninoff is speedy but has lost ground in the stretch in all three starts; handle with care if odds are short.

