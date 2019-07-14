Best bet: CHANNEL ISLAND (4)

Best value: AMANDA LANE (10)

FIRST: Shock Therapy tallied career-best late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; more to come. After You is training sharply for first start in nearly a year for Neil Drysdale; very dangerous. Zealous is another that's working with a purpose for return from layoff; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Big's Gray Day shows work tab that culminated with 5-furlong bullet; best guess. Jamflowman owns win-early breeding on both sides of pedigree; could be the goods. Justintimeforwine is the only member of seven-horse field that has raced; must respect experience.

THIRD: Time Limit logged fast time when a front-end winner in debut; speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Fierce Lady also was a quick-numbered, wire-to-wire winner in first start; could easily be the right one. My Italian Rabbi, another first-out victor, has trained strongly in the interim.

FOURTH: Channel Island notched swift final fraction when a marathon-distance winner in last; pairs up. Everyonelovesjames is speedy and riding a three-race winning streak; big-time threat. He's No Lemon has hit the board in last four starts; must consider.

FIFTH: Turbo Drive projects as the controlling speed in turf debut for Mike Maker. Barleewon compiled strong work slate for debut; stay tuned to the tote. Shandian moves to grass after non-stressful fifth in first start; improvement predicted.

SIXTH: Girlfriend Rocket adds blinkers and logged two swift works since sprint prep in last; forward move expected. Smooth With a Kick is speedy and rested; big-time, front-running player. Kelleycanrun ran late in sprint debut and could be aided by Thursday's added ground.

SEVENTH: Big Wonder owns speed and drops after improved third in last; throw deep in weak maiden dash. Wicked Grin notched best performance this surface and distance last summer; dangerous. Alphastest is fleet-footed and makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: King Ottokar is quick from the gate and compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since March. Kid Lemuel owns stalker's style and could be the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the lane. Shootin the Breeze is another that could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

NINTH: Vincento wheels back in a hurry after wire-to-wire score on Opening Day; first repeat winner of meet. Flowers For Lisa, another last-race, front-running victor, ships in for high-octane Jorge Navarro stable; very dangerous. Roaming Union packs potent late punch and gets class relief; worth long look.

10TH: Amanda Lane logged tight work tab since hard-charging win on May 9; ample speed signed on to set the table. High Jingo is fleet-footed and gets favorable cutback in distance; very dangerous. Tudox Lifting Off should pack amplified kick with turnback to abbreviated sprint; worth long look. Merlins Muse won last start on Belmont grass May 24 and owns a victory on Spa sod; must be factored into the mix.