Best bet: SOMEBODY (1)

Best value: ZEFIRO (5)

FIRST: Somebody gets blinkers and makes first start since gelded; improvement predicted. Throw the Fade also has been gelded since regressing in last start; very dangerous on the rebound. Mantle was an improved third in last start; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Believe in Luck gets confident price hike after late-running fourth in last; rail draw is the clincher. Doyouknowsomething is speedy and drops; very dangerous. Halloween Horror could improve with return to dirt; worth long look at long price.

THIRD: Absatootly is training swiftly for first start since two-month freshener; rates close call. Picco Uno owns Alpha speed and fast figures; could easily take this. Wonderment needed last and is competitive on "A" efforts.

FOURTH: Love and Love has trained sharply since clear-cut placing behind runaway winner in debut; more to give. Tradeable was a game second at 44-1 in debut; dangerous. Zip It Jess has trained with a purpose at Finger Lakes base; very interesting.

FIFTH: Zefiro tallied solid late-pace figure when a determined winner in last start; pairs up. Astounding, another last-race winner, hails from Jason Servis stable; big-time player. Giant Run has been facing better and owns positional speed and fast numbers; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Mucho Glory makes quick return and moves to dirt after speed and fade in debut; duly tightened. Pink Sands is fresh, firing bullets and owns fast numbers; likely underlay. Chamber debuts for Chad Brown; you know the routine.

SEVENTH: Adulator, 1-for-1 on Spa soil, compiled tight work tab for first start since June. Tapsolute fired 5-furlong bullet since even fourth in last; forward move predicted. Hollywood Handsome is rested, training with a purpose and owns solid numbers on best efforts.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Fairy Link has worked three times since two-move fifth in last; more to give. Emmy Performance turns back from marathon route and should pack amplified wallop; very playable. Data Dependent was compromised by wide trips in last two starts; better journey from rail on Thursday.

NINTH: Andarta displayed good turn of early foot when dueled into defeat in debut; good effort to build on. Mike's Girl was an even fourth when debuting in same race as top selection; dangerous. Mineshaft Blues (tight work tab) and Alphabetting (from a dam that has produced a grass winner) are newcomers that demand tote and on-track scrutiny.