Best bet: SOAR FROM SHADOWS (7)

Best value: IMPAZIBLE CREEK (5)

FIRST: Monaco is fresh, working consistently and projects as the speed of the speed with quick getaway from the rail. Sanavi packs solid kick and will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Trustworthy has won last two starts in front-running fashion; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Honorable Hero wheels back in a hurry after non-threatening seventh just eight days ago; experience edge in field of mostly newcomers. Saloon Girl is working sharply for Wes Ward; stay tuned to the tote. Hot Diggity debuts for Jeremiah Englehart; must be considered.

THIRD: Miss Katie Bug drops and owns fast figures on "A" efforts; timid call in weak field. Mercurian logged both career wins on Belmont soil; worth long look at long price. Tied Up is speedy and makes first start since claimed by Gary Gullo; dangerous.

FOURTH: Tanya's Gem ships in from Penn National after strong third this past Saturday; more to come. More to Adore, a Monmouth shipper, can win from on or off the pace; very playable. Tiz a Kitten, another that's based out of town, has finished second in last two; must consider. Esther the Queen compiled tight work tab for first start since June 2017; dangerous if primed for best.

FIFTH: Impazible Creek owns positional speed and gets class relief; call based on price potential. Our Whim also is fleet-footed but owns nine seconds from 21 starts; runner-up again? Dark Tricks, another that's quick from the gate, gets reunited with rider that was aboard for only career win; very interesting.

SIXTH: Byself returns to dirt, gets favorable cutback and should be positioned in the stalker's seat. Brown/Englehart entry: Noble Freud is fleet-footed and mate Wegetsdamunnys packs potent late kick; complementary coupling. Sandy Belle logged two works since useful fourth in last; improvement expected.

SEVENTH: Soar From Shadows was pace- and trip-compromised when a hard-charging third in last; return to Belmont sod is a key. Asticou Trail also packs strong late wallop and is working sharply for first start in 47 days; big-time threat. Semper Sententiae has trained with a purpose since tough-trip sixth in debut; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Closer Still was a change-of-pace fifth after poor start last time out; call in wide-open turf dash. Souper Striking has worked sharply since front-end third in Woodbine stakes last time; very dangerous. Miz Mayhem owns positional speed, fast final figures and hails from Jason Servis stable; can you say underlay?

NINTH: Dublin Leprechaun compiled closely grouped workout tab for first start since June; set for breakthrough in weak nightcap. Mysterio notched improved late-pace figure in last; added furlong could play to strength. Moneigh Moproblems drops to lifetime low and returns to dirt; dangerous. Causeur also gets class relief after failing to handle the slop last out; solid back numbers.