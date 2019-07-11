Best Bet: SHE'S NOT BLUFFING (1); Best Value: DERBY CHAMPAGNE (11)

FIRST: She's Not Bluffing fired eye-catching half-mile bullet since clear-cut maiden win in last; more to come. She's a Lumberjane adds blinkers after making middle move and fading last time; dangerous. Warm is fresh and owns fast back numbers.

SECOND: Crater Rim should pack amplified kick with cutback to abbreviated sprint. Prisoner's Dilemma is lightly raced and needed last. Mike's Girl is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

THIRD: Tomato Bill lived up to heavy tote support when winning debut by nearly four lengths; pairs up. Cucina has logged fast numbers in both starts. Raging Whiskey ships in from SoCal for Doug O'Neill; right in the thick of contentious Sanford.

FOURTH: Zyramid failed to get the job done when 40 cents on the dollar in debut; gets another chance. High Tide compiled tight work tab for first start for Todd Pletcher; could be the goods. Irked noticeably upped the tempo in final workout on July 5; could be a runner.

FIFTH: Originator consistently logs fast late-pace figures and mate Noble Freud is quick from gate; potent pairing. Paper Clip outworked 29 rivals in drill over Spa sod last week; very dangerous. Turf War gets Lasix in stateside debut for Chad Brown; obviously must be considered.

SIXTH: Our Country concluded work tab with crisp half-mile drill; ready at first asking. Field Pass was a clear-cut second in debut; logical, short-priced player. Kokokomo made forward move on the numbers in second start; developing and dangerous.

SEVENTH: Foolish Ghost is speedy and makes third start of form cycle; wire to wire. New York Hero owns stalker's style and could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Special Story has won three of last four at Finger Lakes; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Miss You Blues tallied rapid final fraction when a sharp third in last; set for breakthrough. First Wave has trained swiftly since strong second in first start; very dangerous. Peaceful made sustained rally to land second after slow start in debut; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Sistercharlie, 1-for-1 on Spa sod, has trained with a purpose since winning BC FM Turf last fall; take your pick of one of four uncoupled Chad Brown runners. Rushing Fall is fleet-footed and owns eight wins from nine starts; do you really need more? Homerique is 2-for-2 since arriving in the U.S; most unplayable Diana field this handicapper has ever seen.

TENTH: El Asesino could be ideally positioned in stalker's seat in contentious field. Payne packs potent late kick but coughed up clear lead in stretch last time; vulnerable favorite. Tiz Morning compiled tight work tab for first start since April; price will be tempting.

ELEVENTH: Derby Champagne gets class relief and makes peak start of form cycle; win on Spa sod seals the deal. Coltrane is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Shalako owns two wins from three starts on Saratoga grass; very playable. Patriot Drive is riding a two-race winning streak; must be considered.