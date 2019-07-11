Best Bet: T LOVES A FIGHT (7); Best Value: HOT MESA (2)

FIRST: Miss Marissa was a clear-cut second in debut; crisp 5-furlong work on July 6 seals the deal. Sweet Melania drilled three times since last start; dangerous. Days of Spring is fresh and training with a purpose; must be considered.

SECOND: Hot Mesa packs potent kick on best efforts and compiled tight work tab for first start since December. Keeping the Peace is speedy and rested; front-running threat. Elios Milos makes second start since nearly yearlong layoff; improvement expected.

THIRD: Wild Boar logged tight work slate for turf debut; call based on price potential. Adios Amigos notched fast late-pace figure when an even fifth in last; very playable. Wild William owns speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. On dirt: Bassman Dave.

FOURTH: No Salt concluded work tab for 3-furlong bullet; best guess in in eight-horse field with seven newcomers. Titan's Will debuts for potent first-out barn (Jeremiah Englehart); tote and paddock scrutiny a must. Bank on Shea debuts for Jason Servis; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Zabava gets confident price hike after decisive victory in last; pairs up. Retro Street makes quick return and owns fast back numbers; big-time player. Decorator Ace gets significant class relief after failing to beat a runner in last; must take the good with the bad. On dirt: Destiny Over Fate, Slimey.

SIXTH: Fetching was compromised by slow fractions when a sharp third in last; more to come. Barrel of Destiny owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts and is working consistently for first start in eight weeks; very interesting. Hit a Provisional owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. On dirt: Flush, Carlisle Belle.

SEVENTH: T Loves a Fight is riding a two-race winning streak and gets confident price; keeps on giving. Sudden Surprise could play out as the main speed with aggressive ride; dangerous. Cerretalto has been idle since December but packs strong late wallop on "A" game; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Dance Till Dawn is rested and could play out as the controlling front-runner in bulky field. Catch a Bid tallied rapid late-pace figure when an eye-catching winner in debut; easily could take another. Varenka was a strong second in lone start on Spa sod last summer; right in the thick of this. On dirt: Cap de Creus.

NINTH: Eyeinthesky was done in by slow start in Monmouth stake last time; price play in race with vulnerable chalk. Break Even is 5-for-5 but has never raced on turf; not how we play the game. A Bit of Both owns five wins from six starts; another probable underlay.

TENTH: Go Get That drops, returns to dirt and could be sitting on breakthrough in third start since nine-month absence. Pickle Rick is speedy but failed to get the job done when second at 80 cents on the dollar last time; short price once again. Ninja Dust should pack enhanced kick with cutback to sprint; worth long look. Mine the Coin makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and first start since gelded; must be factored into the mix.