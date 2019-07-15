Best Bet: HE HATE ME (8); Best Value: CLEAR FOR ACTION (6)

FIRST: Legion Storm wheels back in a hurry for new connections after being claimed last week; call in weak opener. Ridolfo should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Bourbon Mission makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; likely underlay.

SECOND: Destiny Over Fate owns speed and drops; more than enough in weak field. Bronco Sally gets favorable cutback and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Queen Kahen is another that closes and also would be aided by fast fractions.

THIRD: Dearly Declared should pack amplified kick with cutback to abbreviated sprint. Doll is fleet-footed easily could go wire to wire; very dangerous. Andretta was a fast-figured second in last; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Sir Ballantine notched sharp work tab for first start since May; probable pace dynamics should play to strength. Bolita Boyz is riding a forward line and owns fast back numbers; very interesting. Javelin is 1-for-1 at Spa and added furlong should play to strength; dangerous.

FIFTH: Inveterate compiled sneaky-good work slate for potent first-out stable; best guess in eight-horse field with five newcomers. Kiawah Sunset moves to dirt after failing as the favorite in both starts; burns more cash? Princess Cadey was a useful second in debut at Laurel; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Clear for Action makes first start since claimed by Mike Maker after determined, front-end score in last; more to come. Herescomesyourman tallied swift late-pace figure when third to a repeat winner in last; very playable. Rhode Island was claimed by Linda Rice after decisive maiden win last out; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Neepawa fired eye-catching half-mile bullet last week for first start in eight weeks; primed and ready. Sentry is 1-for-1 on Spa sod and looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Kulin Rock displayed newfound speed in last; competitive on "A" game.

EIGHTH: He Hate Me tallied career-best late-pace figure when a hard-charging second in last; half-mile bullet last week seals the deal. Honorable Treasure was a fast-closing winner in last at Churchill Downs and owns two wins from three starts at Saratoga; very dangerous. Engage is fresh, owns fast back numbers and hails from Chad Brown barn; be no surprise.

NINTH: Winter Sunset has trained with a purpose since clear-cut placing in last; breakthrough predicted. Blowout, a determined winner in last, owns two victories and two seconds from four starts; logical, short-priced player from Chad Brown barn. Regal Glory and Dogtag are two more last-race winners from Brown stable; naturally all three are uncoupled.



TENTH: Dark Storm gets class relief and compiled strong string of works for first start in nine weeks; set for lifetime best. Ranger Up owns four seconds and a third from five starts; minor award again? Super Silver was a subpar fourth on turf last time but logged fast numbers on dirt in previous two outings; must be factored into the mix. Known But to God also returns to main track and was fast-figured third in most recent dirt start; right in the thick of this.